2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 7)

|No.
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|**1-207**
|Cleveland
|Manuia Savea
|OL
|6'2"
|300
|Arizona
|**2-208**
|Kansas City *from New Orleans*
|Desmond Kitchings
|WR
|5'8"
|175
|Furman
|**3-209**
|Cleveland *From San Francisco through Chicago*
|Eric Chandler
|DL
|6'5"
|280
|Jackson St
|**4-210**
|Cincinnati
|Brad St. Louis
|TE
|6'3"
|247
|SW Missouri
|**5-211**
|Atlanta
|Darrick Vaughn
|DB
|5'11"
|190
|SW Texas St
|**6-212**
|San Francisco *from Philadelphia through New England*
|Tim Rattay
|QB
|6'0"
|215
|Louisiana Tech
|**7-213**
|Tennessee **from Chicago**
|Mike Green
|RB
|6'0"
|253
|Houston
|**8-214**
|Denver
|Jarious Jackson
|QB
|6'0"
|228
|Notre Dame
|**9-215**
|Arizona
|Sekou Sanyika
|LB
|6'4"
|238
|California
|**10-216**
|Washington *from Pittsburgh*
|Delbert Cowsette
|DL
|6'1"
|270
|Maryland
|**11-217**
|New York Giants
|Jeremiah Parker
|DL
|6'4"
|255
|California
|**12-218**
|New York Jets
|Richard Seals
|DL
|6'1"
|316
|Utah
|**13-219**
|Dallas
|Orantes Grant
|LB
|6'1"
|222
|Georgia
|**14-220**
|St. Louis *from Detroit*
|Andrew Kline
|OL
|6'2"
|300
|San Diego St
|**15-221**
|Carolina
|Lester Towns
|LB
|6'2"
|248
|Washington
|**16-222**
|San Diego
|Jason Thomas
|OL
|6'3"
|300
|Hampton (VA)
|**17-223**
|Chicago *Supplemental Selection From Cleveland*
|James Cotton
|DL
|6'2"
|248
|Ohio St
|**18-224**
|Green Bay
|Mark Tauscher
|OL
|6'3"
|315
|Wisconson
|**19-225**
|St. Louis *from Cleveland from Baltimore through St Louis and Chicago*
|Rashidi Barnes
|DB
|6'0"
|200
|Colorado
|**20-226**
|**New England**
|Casey Tisdale
|DL
|6'4"
|250
|New Mexico
|**21-227**
|Oakland
|Mondraiel Fulcher
|TE
|6'3"
|252
|Miami (Fla)
|**22-228**
|New Orleans *from Kansas City*
|Kevin Houser
|TE
|6'3"
|250
|Ohio St
|**23-229**
|Green Bay *from Seattle*
|Ron Moore
|DL
|6'2"
|326
|NW Oklahoma St
|**24-230**
|San Francisco *from Miami*
|Brian Jennings
|TE
|-
|-
|Arkansas St
|**25-231**
|Oakland *from Washington through Denver and Seattle*
|Cliffton Black
|DB
|6'0"
|195
|SW Texas St
|**26-232**
|Miami *from Minnesota through Cleveland and Chicago*
|Jeff Harris
|DB
|6'0"
|189
|Georgia
|**27-233**
|Buffalo
|Drew Haddad
|WR
|5'11"
|185
|Buffalo
|**28-234**
|Tampa Bay
|Joe Hamilton
|QB
|5'10"
|190
|Georgia Tech
|**29-235**
|Indianapolis
|Rob Renes
|DL
|6'1"
|289
|Michigan
|**30-236**
|Jacksonville
|Erik Olsen
|DB
|6'1"
|208
|Colorado St
|**31-237**
|Tennessee
|Wes Shivers
|OL
|6'6"
|320
|Mississippi St
|**32-238**
|Indianapolis *from St. Louis through Oakland*
|Rodregis Brooks
|DB
|5'11"
|175
|Alabama-Birmingham
|**33-239**
|**New England Compensatory Selection**
|Patrick Pass
|RB
|5'10"
|208
|Georgia
|**34-240**
|Minnesota Compensatory Selection
|Mike Malano
|OL
|6'2"
|299
|San Diego St
|**35-241**
|Jacksonville Compensatory Selection
|Rob Meier
|DL
|6'5"
|275
|Washington St
|**36-242**
|Green Bay Compensatory Selection
|Charles Lee
|WR
|6'2"
|195
|Central Florida
|**37-243**
|Jacksonville Compensatory Selection
|Shyrone Stith
|RB
|5'7"
|208
|Virginia Tech
|**38-244**
|Minnesota Compensatory Selection
|Giles Cole
|TE
|-
|-
|Texas A&M - Kingsville
|**39-245**
|Jacksonville Compensatory Selection
|Danny Clark
|LB
|6'2"
|244
|Illinois
|**40-246**
|Denver Compensatory Selection
|Leroy Fields
|WR
|6'3"
|205
|Jackson St
|**41-247**
|Jacksonville Compensatory Selection
|Mark Baniewicz
|OL
|6'6"
|303
|Syracuse
|**42-248**
|Minnesota Compensatory Selection
|Lewis Kelly
|OL
|-
|-
|South Carolina State
|**43-249**
|Green Bay Compensatory Selection
|Eugene McCaslin
|LB
|6'1"
|220
|Florida
|**44-250**
|Washington Compensatory Selection
|Ethan Howell
|WR
|5'11"
|177
|Oklahoma St
|**45-251**
|Buffalo Compensatory Selection
|DaShon Polk
|LB
|6'2"
|234
|Arizona
|**46-252**
|Green Bay Compensatory Selection
|Rondell Mealey
|RB
|6'0"
|212
|Louisiana St
|**47-253**
|Detroit Compensatory Selection
|Alfonso Boone
|DL
|-
|-
|Mount San Antonio J.C.
|**48-254**
|Chicago Supplemental Selection from Cleveland
|Michael Green
|DB
|6'0"
|189
|Northwestern St (LA)
Apr 16, 2000
