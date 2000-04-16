Official website of the New England Patriots

2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 7)

The complete list of the 2000 NFL Draft picks by each team in the order they happened.

Apr 16, 2000 at 04:54 AM
No.TeamPlayerPos.Ht.Wt.College
**1-207**ClevelandManuia SaveaOL6'2"300Arizona
**2-208**Kansas City *from New Orleans*Desmond KitchingsWR5'8"175Furman
**3-209**Cleveland *From San Francisco through Chicago*Eric ChandlerDL6'5"280Jackson St
**4-210**CincinnatiBrad St. LouisTE6'3"247SW Missouri
**5-211**AtlantaDarrick VaughnDB5'11"190SW Texas St
**6-212**San Francisco *from Philadelphia through New England*Tim RattayQB6'0"215Louisiana Tech
**7-213**Tennessee **from Chicago**Mike GreenRB6'0"253Houston
**8-214**DenverJarious JacksonQB6'0"228Notre Dame
**9-215**ArizonaSekou SanyikaLB6'4"238California
**10-216**Washington *from Pittsburgh*Delbert CowsetteDL6'1"270Maryland
**11-217**New York GiantsJeremiah ParkerDL6'4"255California
**12-218**New York JetsRichard SealsDL6'1"316Utah
**13-219**DallasOrantes GrantLB6'1"222Georgia
**14-220**St. Louis *from Detroit*Andrew KlineOL6'2"300San Diego St
**15-221**CarolinaLester TownsLB6'2"248Washington
**16-222**San DiegoJason ThomasOL6'3"300Hampton (VA)
**17-223**Chicago *Supplemental Selection From Cleveland*James CottonDL6'2"248Ohio St
**18-224**Green BayMark TauscherOL6'3"315Wisconson
**19-225**St. Louis *from Cleveland from Baltimore through St Louis and Chicago*Rashidi BarnesDB6'0"200Colorado
**20-226****New England**Casey TisdaleDL6'4"250New Mexico
**21-227**OaklandMondraiel FulcherTE6'3"252Miami (Fla)
**22-228**New Orleans *from Kansas City*Kevin HouserTE6'3"250Ohio St
**23-229**Green Bay *from Seattle*Ron MooreDL6'2"326NW Oklahoma St
**24-230**San Francisco *from Miami*Brian JenningsTE--Arkansas St
**25-231**Oakland *from Washington through Denver and Seattle*Cliffton BlackDB6'0"195SW Texas St
**26-232**Miami *from Minnesota through Cleveland and Chicago*Jeff HarrisDB6'0"189Georgia
**27-233**BuffaloDrew HaddadWR5'11"185Buffalo
**28-234**Tampa BayJoe HamiltonQB5'10"190Georgia Tech
**29-235**IndianapolisRob RenesDL6'1"289Michigan
**30-236**JacksonvilleErik OlsenDB6'1"208Colorado St
**31-237**TennesseeWes ShiversOL6'6"320Mississippi St
**32-238**Indianapolis *from St. Louis through Oakland*Rodregis BrooksDB5'11"175Alabama-Birmingham
**33-239****New England Compensatory Selection**Patrick PassRB5'10"208Georgia
**34-240**Minnesota Compensatory SelectionMike MalanoOL6'2"299San Diego St
**35-241**Jacksonville Compensatory SelectionRob MeierDL6'5"275Washington St
**36-242**Green Bay Compensatory SelectionCharles LeeWR6'2"195Central Florida
**37-243**Jacksonville Compensatory SelectionShyrone StithRB5'7"208Virginia Tech
**38-244**Minnesota Compensatory SelectionGiles ColeTE--Texas A&M - Kingsville
**39-245**Jacksonville Compensatory SelectionDanny ClarkLB6'2"244Illinois
**40-246**Denver Compensatory SelectionLeroy FieldsWR6'3"205Jackson St
**41-247**Jacksonville Compensatory SelectionMark BaniewiczOL6'6"303Syracuse
**42-248**Minnesota Compensatory SelectionLewis KellyOL--South Carolina State
**43-249**Green Bay Compensatory SelectionEugene McCaslinLB6'1"220Florida
**44-250**Washington Compensatory SelectionEthan HowellWR5'11"177Oklahoma St
**45-251**Buffalo Compensatory SelectionDaShon PolkLB6'2"234Arizona
**46-252**Green Bay Compensatory SelectionRondell MealeyRB6'0"212Louisiana St
**47-253**Detroit Compensatory SelectionAlfonso BooneDL--Mount San Antonio J.C.
**48-254**Chicago Supplemental Selection from ClevelandMichael GreenDB6'0"189Northwestern St (LA)
