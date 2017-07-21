Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 25 - 03:30 PM | Tue May 30 - 11:55 AM

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

2017 Patriots Training Camp Positional Preview: Same old, same old at quarterback

Erik Scalavino previews the Patriots quarterbacks as the team heads into Training Camp.

Jul 21, 2017 at 03:10 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

This article originally appeared in the July 18 issue of Patriots Footall Weekly. To subscribe, click here.

Rarely has a backup quarterback gotten so much attention.

Coming off their latest Super Bowl triumph, the Patriots were inevitably going to be in the news this past offseason, but one player who received an inordinate amount of attention was Jimmy Garoppolo. Having played just six quarters in relief of a suspended Tom Brady at the start of last season, Garoppolo opened many an eye in front offices of NFL teams needing starting quarterback help.

For weeks leading up to and into the free agent signing period, rumors swirled around Garoppolo, with reporters on both sides stating categorically that the 25-year-old passer would - or would not - be traded by New England.

Free agency came and went. The NFL Draft came and went. And when spring practices commenced in May, Garoppolo suited up, as he has the past three years, with the Patriots.

It's impossible to say with any certainty whether or not Garoppolo would still be with New England today had 2016 turned out differently for him. Had he continued to play at as high a level as he was performing in relief of Brady before injuring his throwing shoulder in Week 2, perhaps New England would have been overwhelmed with trade offers too tempting to pass up.

As it stands, he enters 2017, the final year of his original rookie contract, as Brady's primary backup for the fourth consecutive season. Whether he stays in that role hereafter - or eventually succeeds Brady - is something he claims he's not dwelling on right now, although it does cross his mind on occasion.

"Not really. I mean, from time to time. It's your career, so you're obviously thinking about it a bit," he acknowledged during the spring, "but I mean with [organized team activity practices and mini-camp] and everything going on, there's plenty to think about with that."

In the next breath, however, Garoppolo hinted that he'd be open to staying with the Patriots beyond 2017, even though he hasn't been shy about admitting he is itching for more playing time.

"You know, I entertain any possibility. I don't know, like I said, I'm not really thinking about too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess."

In the meantime, the Patriots should feel comfortable about both their starting and backup quarterbacks heading into their latest title-defense season. Brady, who'll turn 40 in August, shows few signs of the effects of Father Time and continues to maintain that he'd like to play well into his fifth decade.

If there's any lingering question mark at the position, it's the development of third-stringer Jacoby Brissett, who spelled Garoppolo for two-plus games before Brady returned last October. He showed some playmaking potential as well as the expected rookie mistakes during his cameos last season, but as head coach Bill Belichick always likes to remind us, players usually see their most significant growth between their first and second years in the NFL - where Brissett currently finds himself.

"I think I'm working my tail off each day. I hope I'm out here getting better," he stated diplomatically after one recent spring outing. "I'm working my tail off to do that. I've been given the opportunity to go out there and have the opportunity to get better, so, I'm just trying to make the most of the opportunity.

"Take it slow, cherish each day, get better each day and worry about the next day the next day."

Of course, Brissett has a sizeable advantage over most other players in his position, as he has one of the best of all-time in Brady and an experienced teammate in Garoppolo beside him in the meeting room and on the practice field.

"Jimmy is a very intelligent guy. He has been in this offense for four years. He knows a lot and he knows where I'm coming from as far as coming from college," Brissett pointed out. "He has been very helpful as far as helping me with the offense and just getting acclimated to the NFL and the learning style. He pushes me just like Tom pushes me every day and I think it's a healthy relationship."

"You know, I think we're making improvements every day as an offense, as a team," added Garoppolo. "I think we're going in the right direction."

Key Additions:

None

Losses:

None

Key Player:

Tom Brady - Even on the precipice of 40, still considered the greatest in the game today, and possibly ever.

Biggest Question:

Can TB12 maintain his elite level of play to help guide New England to a sixth Lombardi trophy?

Bottom Line:

New England enjoys perhaps the deepest QB depth chart in the NFL.

Predicted Starter:

Tom Brady

Position Coachs:

**Josh McDaniels**, 14th season with Patriots / 17th NFL season

**Jerry Schuplinski** (Assistant), 5th season with Patriots / 5th NFL season

QUARTERBACKS

noplayer (yr)gp/gsatt.comp.ydspct.tdintsackrating
**12****Tom Brady (18th year)****12/12****432****291****3,554****67.4****28****2****15****112.2**
10Jimmy Garoppolo (4th year)6/2634350268.3403113.3
7Jacoby Brissett (2nd year)3/2553440061.800683.9

Stats for 2016 -bold *indicates projected starter

Versatility abounds in new-look backfield

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

The Patriots have set their team jersey numbers for the spring.

news

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver in the sixth-round pick from Liberty.

news

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

We'll get our first glimpse at the 2023 Patriots when organized team activities are open to the media on Thursday.

news

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed has tantalizing measurables that could help him ascend to a new level in the NFL.

news

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

The Patriots traded up in the fourth round to grab kicker Chad Ryland, who brings plenty of experience to Foxborough.

news

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

The Patriots are hoping that their two free-agent additions will help solidified the offensive line for the upcoming season.

news

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Patriots sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer is ready is assume punting duties in New England.

news

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year's draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.

news

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Despite his draft status, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is worth getting excited about.

news

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Special teams stud Chris Board garnered plenty of praise from Bill Belichick last season, so it was little surprise he ended up in New England on a two-year deal.

news

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

The Patriots signed three undrafted rookie free-agents following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

New Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki has the size and athleticism to be a unique threat for New England's passing attack.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

Report: Patriots add a veteran tight end

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising