2017 Patriots Training Camp Positional Preview: Same old, same old at quarterback

"Not really. I mean, from time to time. It's your career, so you're obviously thinking about it a bit," he acknowledged during the spring, "but I mean with [organized team activity practices and mini-camp] and everything going on, there's plenty to think about with that."

In the next breath, however, Garoppolo hinted that he'd be open to staying with the Patriots beyond 2017, even though he hasn't been shy about admitting he is itching for more playing time.

"You know, I entertain any possibility. I don't know, like I said, I'm not really thinking about too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess."

In the meantime, the Patriots should feel comfortable about both their starting and backup quarterbacks heading into their latest title-defense season. Brady, who'll turn 40 in August, shows few signs of the effects of Father Time and continues to maintain that he'd like to play well into his fifth decade.

If there's any lingering question mark at the position, it's the development of third-stringer Jacoby Brissett, who spelled Garoppolo for two-plus games before Brady returned last October. He showed some playmaking potential as well as the expected rookie mistakes during his cameos last season, but as head coach Bill Belichick always likes to remind us, players usually see their most significant growth between their first and second years in the NFL - where Brissett currently finds himself.