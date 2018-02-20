2018 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.
EXPERT: Mel Kiper | ESPN Football Analyst
PICK: Rasheem Green, DE, USC
LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2018
KIPER'S ANALYSIS:
"Rasheem*Green was absolutely unblockable in the second half of the season, finishing with 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He could play tackle in a 4-3 defense or end in a 3-4, which is probably what he'd be for New England. At 6-4, 275 pounds, Green has a tremendous frame, and I think he'll be impressive in workouts. Could New England think about a quarterback here? Tom Brady, who will be 41 when the 2018 season begins, is the only signal-caller with a contract for next season. The Patriots will also have a pick in the first half of the second round as a result of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade."
EXPERT: Todd McShay | ESPN Senior Writer
PICK: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
LAST UPDATED: February 7, 2018
MCSHAY'S ANALYSIS:
"Given his Super Bowl controversy, it certainly seems as if New England will move on from Malcolm Butler. Spending an early pick on a CB makes sense, especially with Stephon Gilmore on the other side. Stewart is underrated and an experienced player, with adequate height (5-10 5/8) and very good top-end speed. He'll also support the run."
EXPERT: Daniel Jeremiah | NFL Media Analyst
PICK: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
LAST UPDATED: January 29, 2018
JEREMIAH'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots could lose Nate Solder in free agency. McGlinchey could step right in and take his place."
EXPERT: Bucky Brooks | NFL Media Analyst
PICK: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
LAST UPDATED: January 30, 2018
BROOKS'S ANALYSIS:
"The potential loss of Malcolm Butler, who's due to hit free agency this offseason, could lead the Patriots to take a cover corner early in the draft."
EXPERT: Charley Casserly | NFL Media Analyst
PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
LAST UPDATED:February 13, 2018
CASSERLY'S ANALYSIS:
"Phillips is a run-stopper. He fills a need for New England."
EXPERT: Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Senior Writer
PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
LAST UPDATED: February 15, 2018
PRISCO'S ANALYSIS:
"Their front seven needs upgrading in the worst way. Phillips is a smart player as an Academic All-American, and we know how Bill Belichick loves that about players. Might go a lot higher than this when all said and done."
EXPERT: Rob Rang | NFLDraftScout.com
PICK: Taven Bryan, DL, Florida
LAST UPDATED: February 14, 2018
RANG'S ANALYSIS:
"For all of the success Bill Belichick has enjoyed as coach, his willingness to gamble on upside as a general manager has led to plenty of surprise draft picks. A physical freak whose best football lies ahead of him, Bryan is one of the wildcards of the draft and would make sense for a team lacking difference-makers up front."
EXPERT: Chad Reuter | NFL.com Draft Analyst
PICK: Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia
LAST UPDATED:February 6, 2018
REUTER'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots need help up front. Brown's length and surprising agility would allow him to play outside on early downs and inside in pass-rush situations."
EXPERT: Will Brinson | CBS Sports Senior Writer
PICK: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
LAST UPDATED: February 20, 2018
BRINSON'S ANALYSIS:
"In lieu of having the Patriots trade out of the first round (which they'll probably do) and acquire more picks, we'll give them a cornerback because they, um, needed extra secondary help during Super Bowl LII."
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso | CBS Sports NFL Writer
PICK: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
LAST UPDATED: February 19, 2018
TRAPASSO'S ANALYSIS:
"Kirk is the type of make-you-miss, downfield threat the Patriots seem to love at the wideout spot and would fill in for Danny Amendolaimmediately if he leaves in free agency. Even if Amendola is re-signed, Kirk would bring youth to New England's pass-catcher group."
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson | CBS Sports Writer
PICK: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma
LAST UPDATED: February 15, 2018
WILSON'S ANALYSIS:
"The Super Bowl proved that the Patriots desperately need pass rushers and cover cornerbacks. With Okoronkwo still on the board, New England addresses the pass-rushing deficiencies and will circle back to those secondary needs in later rounds."
EXPERT: Lance Zierlein | NFL Media Draft Analyst
PICK: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
LAST UPDATED: January 30, 2018
ZIERLEIN'S ANALYSIS:
"Hughes isn't the biggest cornerback, but he has tremendous speed and twitch. He's also an outstanding kick returner."
