2018 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

PICK: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

KIPER'S ANALYSIS:

"Rasheem*Green was absolutely unblockable in the second half of the season, finishing with 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He could play tackle in a 4-3 defense or end in a 3-4, which is probably what he'd be for New England. At 6-4, 275 pounds, Green has a tremendous frame, and I think he'll be impressive in workouts. Could New England think about a quarterback here? Tom Brady, who will be 41 when the 2018 season begins, is the only signal-caller with a contract for next season. The Patriots will also have a pick in the first half of the second round as a result of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade."

*Click here to view Mel Kiper's full mock draft.