2018 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend.

Feb 20, 2018 at 04:00 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

rasheem_green_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Mel Kiper | ESPN Football Analyst

PICK: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2018

KIPER'S ANALYSIS:
"Rasheem*Green was absolutely unblockable in the second half of the season, finishing with 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He could play tackle in a 4-3 defense or end in a 3-4, which is probably what he'd be for New England. At 6-4, 275 pounds, Green has a tremendous frame, and I think he'll be impressive in workouts. Could New England think about a quarterback here? Tom Brady, who will be 41 when the 2018 season begins, is the only signal-caller with a contract for next season. The Patriots will also have a pick in the first half of the second round as a result of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade."
*Click here to view Mel Kiper's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

mj_stewart_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Todd McShay | ESPN Senior Writer

PICK: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

LAST UPDATED: February 7, 2018

MCSHAY'S ANALYSIS:
"Given his Super Bowl controversy, it certainly seems as if New England will move on from Malcolm Butler. Spending an early pick on a CB makes sense, especially with Stephon Gilmore on the other side. Stewart is underrated and an experienced player, with adequate height (5-10 5/8) and very good top-end speed. He'll also support the run."
**Click here** to view Todd McShay's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

mike_mcglinchey_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Daniel Jeremiah | NFL Media Analyst

PICK: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

LAST UPDATED: January 29, 2018

JEREMIAH'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots could lose Nate Solder in free agency. McGlinchey could step right in and take his place."
**Click here** to view Daniel Jeremiah's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

isaiah_oliver_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Bucky Brooks | NFL Media Analyst

PICK: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

LAST UPDATED: January 30, 2018

BROOKS'S ANALYSIS:
"The potential loss of Malcolm Butler, who's due to hit free agency this offseason, could lead the Patriots to take a cover corner early in the draft."
**Click here** to view Bucky Brooks's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

harrison_phillips_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Charley Casserly | NFL Media Analyst

PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

LAST UPDATED:February 13, 2018

CASSERLY'S ANALYSIS:
"Phillips is a run-stopper. He fills a need for New England."
**Click here** to view Charley Casserly's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

harrison_phillips_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Senior Writer

PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

LAST UPDATED: February 15, 2018

PRISCO'S ANALYSIS:
"Their front seven needs upgrading in the worst way. Phillips is a smart player as an Academic All-American, and we know how Bill Belichick loves that about players. Might go a lot higher than this when all said and done."
Click here to view Pete Prisco's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

603-taven-bryan-dl-floridia-mock.jpg

EXPERT: Rob Rang | NFLDraftScout.com

PICK: Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

LAST UPDATED: February 14, 2018

RANG'S ANALYSIS:
"For all of the success Bill Belichick has enjoyed as coach, his willingness to gamble on upside as a general manager has led to plenty of surprise draft picks. A physical freak whose best football lies ahead of him, Bryan is one of the wildcards of the draft and would make sense for a team lacking difference-makers up front."
Click here to view Rob Rang's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
January 16 - Taven Bryan, DL Florida

andrew_brown_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Chad Reuter | NFL.com Draft Analyst

PICK: Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia

LAST UPDATED:February 6, 2018

REUTER'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots need help up front. Brown's length and surprising agility would allow him to play outside on early downs and inside in pass-rush situations."
**Click here** to view Chad Reuter's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

isaiah_oliver_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Will Brinson | CBS Sports Senior Writer

PICK: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

LAST UPDATED: February 20, 2018

BRINSON'S ANALYSIS:
"In lieu of having the Patriots trade out of the first round (which they'll probably do) and acquire more picks, we'll give them a cornerback because they, um, needed extra secondary help during Super Bowl LII."
**Click here** to view Will Brinson's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
February 13 - Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

christian_kirk_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso | CBS Sports NFL Writer

PICK: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

LAST UPDATED: February 19, 2018

TRAPASSO'S ANALYSIS:
"Kirk is the type of make-you-miss, downfield threat the Patriots seem to love at the wideout spot and would fill in for Danny Amendolaimmediately if he leaves in free agency. Even if Amendola is re-signed, Kirk would bring youth to New England's pass-catcher group."
**Click here** to view Chris Trapasso's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
February 5 - Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

ogbonnia_okoronkwo_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Ryan Wilson | CBS Sports Writer

PICK: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

LAST UPDATED: February 15, 2018

WILSON'S ANALYSIS:
"The Super Bowl proved that the Patriots desperately need pass rushers and cover cornerbacks.  With Okoronkwo still on the board, New England addresses the pass-rushing deficiencies and will circle back to those secondary needs in later rounds."
Click here to view Ryan Wilson's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

mike_hughes_603-mock-draft.jpg

EXPERT: Lance Zierlein | NFL Media Draft Analyst

PICK: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

LAST UPDATED: January 30, 2018

ZIERLEIN'S ANALYSIS:
"Hughes isn't the biggest cornerback, but he has tremendous speed and twitch. He's also an outstanding kick returner."
**Click here** to view Lance Zierlein's full mock draft.

PREVIOUS PICKS:
None

OTHER MOCK DRAFTS OF NOTE

UPDATEDMOCK DRAFTPICK
February 20Charles Davis, NFL Media analystRonnie Harrison, S, Alabama
Febraury 14Drafttek.comSam Hubbard, DE/OLB, Ohio State
February 20WalterFootball.comKolton Miller, OT, UCLA
February 12Josh Morris, Rotoworld.comKolton Miller, T, UCLA
January 18Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football FocusIsaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
February 19Scott Wright's Draft CountdownMike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
January 16Dane Brugler, The Sports XchangeJaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

