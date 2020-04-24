2020 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade with Chargers

With the draft set to resume with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, the Patriots are now armed with five choices – the aforementioned acquisitions from the Chargers, plus their own choice at 87 overall in Round 3 and a pair of compensatory picks at the end, 98 and 100 overall.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown which remains in most areas, the league conducted the draft remotely via numerous video conferencing platforms across the U.S. Selections were made by team officials sequestered in their own homes and communicating over the phone and by conference calls.

Caserio noted that, at least from a Patriots perspective, this unique setup posed no significant challenges to New England's ability to conduct its business Thursday.

"Process-wise, the league did a great job. Everything went pretty smoothly. Everybody in the league deserves a lot of credit. We really didn't have any gaps [in communication]. We tried to replicate our draft room and I think we were able to do that this evening.