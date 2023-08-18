4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

The Patriots coaches took time to speak with reporters on Friday during the brief respite between two productive joint practices and Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team is embracing some new additions that are making some welcome impacts at all levels of the defense. There wasn't much turnover from 2022's squad, so there's reason to believe this year's unit, with an influx that includes the top three picks in the draft and some emerging veterans, can be even better.

The one major piece of turnover was the retirement of Devin McCourty. So far, the team has employed an everyone everywhere approach that will be tough for offenses to decipher. On any given snap, any of the team's safeties, and even some of the cornerbacks, could be in the deep part of the field.

But as Bill Belichick pointed out on Friday morning, it's more than just who's playing free safety, it's about making sure everyone is on the same page snap-to-snap.

"I think all of our safeties have done a really good job with the communication, said Belichick. "Pep [Jabrill Peppers], [Kyle] Dugger, AP [Adrian Phillips], Jalen's [Mills] done a really good job with him working in there. He's also worked at other positions in the secondary as well. Myles [Bryant] has also taken over some of the communication with Jon Jones not participating here this week.

"As a group, those guys have really done a good job of collectively communicating together, being vocal and making sure that everybody, including the linebackers that are involved in that, know what's going on. Obviously, we've had some mistakes out there, and we missed a few things. But, I'd say generally speaking, it's been way more good than bad."