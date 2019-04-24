5 potential Patriots Edge picks

The Patriots lost one of the biggest-money free agents of the offseason with Trey Flowers heading to Detroit. But New England also restocked the position a bit with the trade for productive, versatile veteran Michael Bennett. There is also youth on the edge with Deatrich Wise Jr., former top pick Derek Rivers and Keionta Davis, while John Simon returns as veteran depth. Still, in a pass-happy NFL, there can never be enough talent or potential on the edge of the defense.