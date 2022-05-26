Official website of the New England Patriots

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five great takeaways from long-time Patriots director of research Ernie Adams' apperance on the Pats from the Pats podcast.

May 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Ernie Adams (center) leads the team in a final huddle before his retirement.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ernie Adams (center) leads the team in a final huddle before his retirement.

Long-time Patriots director of research Ernie Adams was the latest guest on the "Pats from the Past" podcast, joining hosts Matt Smith and Paul Perillo to share nearly an hour's worth of stories from his nearly 50-year NFL career.

Adams' history with Bill Belichick goes all the way back to 1970, when Adams said the two met at Phillips Andover Academy and began what would be a 50-year conversation about football. Often known as a genius behind the scenes, Adams was a trusted confidant of Belichick throughout his career, which included stops at the Giants and Browns alongside the head coach. He gained notoriety after an appearance in the 2015 Super Bowl recap "Do Your Job" video where the phrase "pink stripes" appeared on a dry erase board next to him while he broke down the preparation that went into Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception in Super Bowl 49. That phrase would become synonymous with Adams, as his notoriety began a late surge in his final five seasons with the team.

Adams touched on everything from his early days in the NFL during the 70's to the Patriots' incredible 20-year run of dominance during the podcast, while also choosing Pat Patriot over the Flying Elvis as his favorite Patriots mascot. Here are five key moments that stood out!

On the 1976 Patriots:

"In '76 we were a championship-caliber team, even though we didn't win it, most seasons still end up being two or three teams playing at the end that have a legitimate chance to win and we were one of them."

On the biggest problem opponents in the '70s:

"You could certainly say in our last year, 1978, playing the Houston Oilers with Earl Campbell. He was a game wrecker. My first year in 1975 going out to play the Bengals had Isaac Curtis and wide receiver with Kenny Anderson throwing him the ball. We geared a lot of things to stopping him. The Raiders with Dave Casper was another tight end who was a real problem to play against. The Steelers, we beat them in '76, they had Lynn Swann and John Stallworth at receiver and of course the defense. You've got Jack Ham, Joe Green, Jack Lambert, Andy Russell was the third linebacker, he would be a legitimate Hall of Famer candidate now.

1976 Pats vs. 1978 Pats:

"I must say probably the '78 team because we had instead of Steve Grogan being a rookie quarterback, he was in his third year. We had Stanley Morgan and Harold Jackson at receiver and we were more explosive on offense in 78. In the end though the '76 team was the one that came closest to winning the championship."

On his relationship with Bill Belichick

"We've been having a football conversation for 50 years. At the Giants, we'd go for long runs together. We can do a lot of things very quickly because we have some common reference points. Something that happened in Cleveland in 1993, nobody else on the face of planet earth will remember but "hey Bill remember what we did in Cleveland, this really worked in this situation..." We can make big changes in a hurry because we've spent so much time talking, we know what each other are talking about."

On when he knew Tom Brady was special and how he drove the team:

"I don't know if that it was one specific play but as we started playing in 2001, Tom just got better every week. The team responded well. He was doing well. I think it was more of a process than one play. Being realistic about it we knew after the 2001 season that Tom was going to be our quarterback. We weren't going to have Drew here as our backup. That realistically was not going to happen."

"Tom would jump on a receiver for cutting his route off at nine yards instead of 12 yards because it's doing all the little things, it's all the details every day. You have to do it and get it right.. Because when you get down to those critical situations in the championship game where you got the whole season riding on one play, it's the ability to execute the fundamentals just right that makes the difference."

2020-PatsFromThePast-PDC

Pats from the Past Podcast

The 'Pats from the Past' podcast features in-depth conversations with some of the greatest Patriots players in franchise history. Hosted by Sr. Executive Producer Matt Smith, and Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, who combined have nearly forty years of experience in the organization to expertly tap into the players and their unique insights.

SUBSCRIBE AND LISTEN ON:

Apple Podcasts Spotify

Related Content

news

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

The giant seventh-round pick out of Michigan is the latest Day Three selection who could seize an unexpectedly significant role on the offensive line.

news

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.

news

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

news

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

South Carolina's Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 second-round draft choice, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton of Baylor.

news

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Instant reaction to the slate of regular season Patriots games on tap this coming autumn.

news

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots first home opponent of the 2022 NFL season has been revealed!

news

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Despite the presence of Mac Jones, the Patriots still took quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising