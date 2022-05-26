5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

1976 Pats vs. 1978 Pats:

"I must say probably the '78 team because we had instead of Steve Grogan being a rookie quarterback, he was in his third year. We had Stanley Morgan and Harold Jackson at receiver and we were more explosive on offense in 78. In the end though the '76 team was the one that came closest to winning the championship."

On his relationship with Bill Belichick

"We've been having a football conversation for 50 years. At the Giants, we'd go for long runs together. We can do a lot of things very quickly because we have some common reference points. Something that happened in Cleveland in 1993, nobody else on the face of planet earth will remember but "hey Bill remember what we did in Cleveland, this really worked in this situation..." We can make big changes in a hurry because we've spent so much time talking, we know what each other are talking about."

On when he knew Tom Brady was special and how he drove the team:

"I don't know if that it was one specific play but as we started playing in 2001, Tom just got better every week. The team responded well. He was doing well. I think it was more of a process than one play. Being realistic about it we knew after the 2001 season that Tom was going to be our quarterback. We weren't going to have Drew here as our backup. That realistically was not going to happen."