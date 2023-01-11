Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jan 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Former Patriots fullback James Develin joined the "Pats from the Past" podcast to share some of his favorite memories from his career. 

Jan 11, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Patriots fullback James Develin (46).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots fullback James Develin (46).

Former Patriots fullback James Develin was the latest guest to join hosts Matt Smith and Paul Perillo on the "Pats from the Past" podcast, sharing some of his favorite memories from his career in the NFL that included three championships after an improbable ascent by the Ivy League product.

Develin joined New England in 2012 on the practice squad and appeared in one game as a special teamer, but in 2013 he seized a role as a fullback in the Patriots offense and the rest is history, with 83 games played, five rushing touchdowns and 31 career receptions. He'd help lead the way to three Super Bowl titles, none more impressive than Super Bowl 53, where Develin and the Pats' ground attack were keys for the offense, especially in the memorable AFC Championship.

Here are five memorable quotes from the 40-minute episode that is jam-packed with gems.

On his impression upon arriving in New England:

"It was everything I was looking for in a football team. The respect, the accountability. You could say strictness but it's more than that, it's that level of respect that you have for your teammates, your coaches, the game itself and your approach to the game. That is what stood out to me because coming through the UFL and then the year and a half with Cincinnati on their practice squad, it wasn't like that."

On the 2018 AFC Championship vs. Kansas City:

"Thinking back on my football career even from the start and when I was seven years old until I retired in 2020, that stands out as my favorite football game I've ever played in. It still gives me chills, if I didn't have a sweatshirt on I would show you my forearms with goosebumps right now. It almost brings a tear to my eye honestly. It was like the perfect team-against-the-world environment. Kansas City is a great place to play football, when we walked in there you could just feel how much no one wanted us to be there. 46 guys on the field plus all the help we have on the sidelines so call it 70 to 80 people... it was us against 90,000."

On the hardest-hitting opponent he faced:

"I tell everybody who asked this Elandon Roberts in practice was the toughest guy for me. I'd say generally speaking for me I'm a tallish fullback like 6'3". So I kind of lose a lot of natural leverage that a si-foot-and-under guy would have. Landon's like maybe 5'11" maybe six-foot. In practice, the first day of pads everybody knew we get to 9-on-7 and the first play would be lead and it'd me versus Elandon and it was just like a car accident every time. It was just wild."

On lessons learned from Bill Belichick:

"While I'm on this journey, this entrepreneurial journey, my life after football. I'm big about this growth mindset, trying to get better every day at what I'm doing. There are days when I know I have no idea what I'm doing. I'm trying to wade through the water but I'll tell you it's like clockwork almost every single day I'm reminded of something that the game of football taught me and I'm particularly reminded of something Bill Belichick did, one of his staples. The wisdom that I took in for my eight years in New England, it was like reading every master class book and everything about self-help. The guy just exudes wisdom, while I was playing I was picking it up but maybe it wasn't registering, maybe I wasn't mature enough to really let it resonate with me but now I realize so much and there are things that were about football but now I translate them to business or things just about life and that's really been standing out to me."

On what he took from his time in the NFL:

"The thing that will always stay with you are the relationships that you build and experiences as you go through the highs and lows of the season, the highs and lows of everyday life outside of the facility. And being able to just wade through those waters with the same guys, that's special. You find that across any corporation in America. You start to establish relationships with people that you go through these experiences with and nothing's different inside a football locker room. But it might be heightened a bit because you're in there all day going through all this stuff. I say it all the time, I'm not ashamed to say I truly love every guy that I've played with and every coach that coached me. I'm just so thankful for the time that I was able to be part of their lives. I definitely miss it."

Related Content

news

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Building an offensive system to get Mac back on track in year three.

news

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

news

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

With the Patriots playoff chances now finished, it's time to wait to see what changes will be made.

news

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

The Patriots lost their chance to go to the playoffs, but how did each individual perform in the season finale?

news

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

The Patriots season came to an end with a disappointing loss to the Bills.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots at Close to Full Strength for Win-and-In Showdown vs. Bills on Sunday

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills on Sunday.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

The Patriots are in a win-and-in scenario against the Bills on Sunday.

news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

The Patriots are on their way to Buffalo for a win-and-in matchup.

news

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

The Patriots are tending towards full strength for Sunday's win-and-in game in Buffalo.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

The writers of Patriots.com preview the Patriots' regular season finale as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

Patriots set 2023 opponents

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-35 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Matt Judon's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.

Marcus Jones' top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones' top plays during 2022 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays during 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Advertising