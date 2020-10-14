5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

The Pats could still go out and get some help via trade, but the best option would be to get some production out of the young players who are already here. Uche and Asiasi remain x-factors in 2020 with hope that they can start to blossom as the season continues.

5. Flexibility remains key

Few teams have ever had to juggle things like the Patriots have over the last two weeks, but now it appears they could be getting back on track. That doesn't mean that the challenges of 2020 are behind them, it's just the opposite, those challenges will continue through the end of the season and everyone is well aware of it.

The team will have to stay on their toes, and we now know that means things like limited in-person practices, day-of-game travel and a remaining schedule that is far from set in stone and could change at any moment for a variety of reasons.

The experiences of the last two weeks are also a good reminder of how quickly a season can go sideways and the team should be refocused on their efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.