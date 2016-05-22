8 Julian Edelman looks to celebrate his birthday

Julian Edelman is the Patriots resident fashion guru. He is always looking fresh, whether he is arriving on game day or enjoying a casual night in the city. To celebrate his birthday, we're flashing back to some of Julian's best looks.
Welcome to fashion tyme!
1. Suit Up
Like the gentleman he is, Julian understand the importance of a good suit and kills it every single time.
2. Skater Boy
When putting the ol' skateboard in cruise control, you need to strike a balance between comfortable and stylish. Julian has mastered the skater boy look.
3. Accessorize
Any outfit is better with our favorite accessory. Life size Tom Brady not included.
4. Swimming Tyme
Swimsuits are an essential summer look. Here Julian rocks his bathing suit … eh, it still works.
5. Beanie Game Strong
Julian has been known to rock a hat or two in his day, but his beanie collection is top notch.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAqw8ktLxom/?taken-by=edelman11&hl=en
6. Ghost of Tom Brady Past
Julian proves that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery when he sports a certain quarterback's college jersey.
7. The Hair
Clothes make the man, but sometimes hair is its own statement. Julian rocking the long locks has not been forgotten.
8. Champion Style
When it comes to Julian style moments, the look of a champion stands far above the rest – beard and all.
https://www.instagram.com/p/28wR43rxsO/?taken-by=edelman11&hl=en