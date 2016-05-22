8 Julian Edelman looks to celebrate his birthday

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 21, 2016 at 11:00 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Julian Edelman is the Patriots resident fashion guru. He is always looking fresh, whether he is arriving on game day or enjoying a casual night in the city. To celebrate his birthday, we're flashing back to some of Julian's best looks. 

Welcome to fashion tyme!

1. Suit Up
Like the gentleman he is, Julian understand the importance of a good suit and kills it every single time.

#Businesstrip #johnnycashallblack #yala

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

2. Skater Boy
When putting the ol' skateboard in cruise control, you need to strike a balance between comfortable and stylish. Julian has mastered the skater boy look.

#kickflipsfordays #yala

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

3. Accessorize
Any outfit is better with our favorite accessory. Life size Tom Brady not included.

#goat say sAy something

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

4. Swimming Tyme
Swimsuits are an essential summer look. Here Julian rocks his bathing suit … eh, it still works.

#cannonballtyme

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

5. Beanie Game Strong
Julian has been known to rock a hat or two in his day, but his beanie collection is top notch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAqw8ktLxom/?taken-by=edelman11&hl=en

6. Ghost of Tom Brady Past
Julian proves that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery when he sports a certain quarterback's college jersey.

Sometimes you gotta throw a bone at the ole big dog #throwback #tb12

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

7. The Hair
Clothes make the man, but sometimes hair is its own statement. Julian rocking the long locks has not been forgotten.

Happy Mother's Day mama love you!

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

8. Champion Style
When it comes to Julian style moments, the look of a champion stands far above the rest – beard and all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/28wR43rxsO/?taken-by=edelman11&hl=en

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

