A short history of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the Patriots

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on the run again. Yes, Queen Bey and Mr. Carter are hitting the road again this summer, and of course, that includes a stop at Gillette Stadium.

While this is the third time Beyoncé has come through Foxboro in the past four years (and the second time Jay-Z has joined her), the pair's connection to Gillette Stadium and the football team that inhabits it goes well beyond tour stops. In honor of their return, we're looking back at the history of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the Patriots.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/958758054664777728