Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

A short history of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the Patriots

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be returning to Gillette Stadium this summer.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on the run again. Yes, Queen Bey and Mr. Carter are hitting the road again this summer, and of course, that includes a stop at Gillette Stadium. 

While this is the third time Beyoncé has come through Foxboro in the past four years (and the second time Jay-Z has joined her), the pair's connection to Gillette Stadium and the football team that inhabits it goes well beyond tour stops. In honor of their return, we're looking back at the history of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the Patriots. 

If you listen carefully, you can find both Jay-Z and Beyoncé's songs floating around 1 Patriot Place all year long. The second Tom Brady's foot hits the Gillette Stadium field, "Public Service Announcement" blasts over the speakers. Jay-Z makes an appearance in "Tom vs. Time" while Tom is driving, and during the Super Bowl media availability, Tom listed him as one of his favorite artists. 

He even used lyrics from "Tom Ford" as an Instagram caption. Now that's true fandom. 

Eric Lee said the person he would most like to have dinner with is Beyoncé, and honestly, who wouldn't want to share a meal with the Queen B?

Robert Kraft has spent some time with the couple over the years, whether they are hanging out before one of their shows at Gillette Stadium or celebrating career milestones.

You won't want to miss Beyoncé and Jay-Z when they come to Gillette Stadium in August. Tickets go on sale March 19. 

news

After launching foundation, Adrian Phillips reflects on fulfilling holiday wishlists for kids at first event

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recently launched his own foundation, hosting a holiday party for 21 children of the Marlborough Boys and Girls Club and ensuring they each received a few items off their Christmas wishlists.
news

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon was a special guest at a recent Boston Bruins game, meeting with Coach Montgomery and announcing the starting lineup in the locker room.
news

Patriots and PEPSI® Zero Sugar partner to help Nicole Sutton check item off her bucket list

Battling terminal breast cancer, New England fan Nicole Sutton is checking items off her bucket list. The Patriots partnered with PEPSI® Zero Sugar to help her, bringing the Maine resident to her first NFL game on Sunday.
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises $25K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. hosted his 'Blue Collar Soiree' at Topgolf on Monday, raising $25,000 for his Bridge to Trades program.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
