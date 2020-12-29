Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

As far as the regular season goes, there are few games bigger than Monday Night Football. Under the lights and in the national spotlight, there is no better time to celebrate the healthcare heroes and frontline medical workers who have given so much over the last nine months.

Before the Patriots and Bills kicked off on Monday night, the team honored healthcare heroes with cutouts in the stands. Fans could submit their favorite nurse, doctor, physician assistant and more as a way to say thank you for all they've done throughout the pandemic.

When the Patriots took the field for pre-game warmups, they were wearing t-shirts honoring those fans who work tirelessly in the medical field, but for some Patriots players, it truly is personal.

Adrian Phillips, Gunner Olszewski and Chase Winovich sported t-shirts featuring their own heroes during pre-game warmups.

For Phillips, it's his wife, Dr. Camille Phillips, a second-year pediatric resident. While Adrian is doing his job in Foxborough, Camille is working in the pediatric ICU at Texas Tech. Adrian said Camille is his inspiration.