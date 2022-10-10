After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Zappe, similar to Jones at times in his rookie season, isn't always pulling the trigger to open receivers who are uncovering downfield. Instead, he's taking the safer throws and thus leaving bigger plays on the field. Even if that means limiting turnovers, it doesn't necessarily make it a good thing.

Ultimately, the Patriots want to compete for championships. Although five interceptions outweighed the positives from Jones's first three starts, the direction they were moving in had the bigger picture in mind that a low-risk offense wasn't competitive against elite teams in the NFL.

Making things easier through good schemes and play calls is nice, but it can't be the only option. Not every throw can be to an open receiver, and even the best offensive minds need their quarterback to make things happen on their own.

Certainly, Jones and the Patriots need to find a better balance between hunting for big plays in the passing game and protecting the football when he returns to the lineup. And maybe some elements, like more play-action, can be useful moving forward. But the Zappe script is harkening back to where they were last season, and we all saw how that ended.

If the Patriots want to compete with the Buffalo's and Kansas City's late in the season, New England needs a playmaker at quarterback. It's good enough to beat the Lions at home when the defense pitches a shutout, but it won't be good enough against better opponents.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit notes from Patriots-Lions after further review:

1. Pats Defensive Front Controls Line of Scrimmage vs. Lions Offensive Line

In a heavyweight matchup in the trenches, the Patriots defensive front made a statement against one of the league's best offensive lines. New England held an explosive Lions rushing attack to an average gain of 3.9 yards by their running backs and didn't allow any rushes over 20 yards (Detroit had five in their first four games, second-most in the NFL).

But the dominant wins came in the pass rush, where the Pats defense pressured Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a season-high 41 percent of his drop-backs in Week 5.

The Pats are generating a pass rush this season by scheming up one-on-ones for their edge rushers, mainly Pro Bowler Matt Judon, who had a game-high seven QB pressures and two sacks.