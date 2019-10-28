After Further Review: Patriots ride fast defensive start to victory over Browns

Second Quarter

-The Patriots protection was overwhelmed on third-and-six, resulting in a sack and a punt. Brady seemed to be looking for Sanu but there just was no time for the play to develop, every receiver still had their back to Brady as the rusher arrived. It's plays like this where the offense still looks a ways off.

-The Browns muffed a punt as Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel, the all-world gunner duo arrived at the same exact time. It was almost an immediate dividend from the Patriots dedication to special teams. The Browns managed to recover it, but expect more of these kind of plays that could really swing some important games.

-The Browns only touchdown of the game came as Mayfield found his tight end Harris matched up on Dont'a Hightower all alone downfield. It was an underthrown pass and that helped Harris lose the coverage of Hightower. It was a straightforward pressure led by the three defensive linemen then Simon and Roberts coming late. There was really nowhere else to go with the ball and as Tony Romo pointed out, Hightower might've made the play if he had outside leverage.