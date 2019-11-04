After Further Review: Sloppy start and finish doom Patriots against Ravens

First Quarter

-It's hard not to wonder what might've been had Dont'a Hightower finished off Lamar Jackson on the first third down of the game, or if Shilique Calhoun didn't jump into the neutral zone on the field goal attempt. Zero or three points on that first drive might've set a different tone, but instead it was a sloppy start that got the defense into an early hole. Big parts of the problem on the first drive were both Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy losing the edge as the Ravens speed and misdirection came into play. Collins also bit badly on the touchdown run by Jackson, losing contain, getting pushed onto his back by the running back and watching the quarterback skip into the end zone.

-Two off-target passes to start the game weren't great tone setters for the offense either. Then, on third down, the protection was incorrect resulting in an immediate free rusher that forced a third-straight incompletion by Brady. Sloppy start all around.

-Not sure I've ever seen a defense bite on a play-action like the Pats did on the second defensive drive read option by Jackson on a first down near midfield. Roberts practically tackled the running back while Guy was also just staring him down as the lead blocker ran untouched up the middle followed by Jackson for a gain of 18 yards. It was a good example of the Pats trying to do too much early on and getting burned. Simply put, the Ravens won the physical battle up front. The Pats came crashing down on the line of scrimmage hard, but the Ravens offensive line was equal to the task and stonewalling a linebacker like Dont'a Hightower deserves credit. They opened a lot of seams right up the gut.