After Further Review: Week 2 Patriots-Bills

...Taylor threw a touchdown several plays later when his initial read to the left was covered and he scrambled to his right out of the pocket. Butler found himself half-covering both Harvin and WR Robert Woods down the right sideline. Butler couldn't commit to one player or the other because he didn't have help, except for safety Devin McCourty deep in the secondary. When Taylor chose to throw to the slot guy, Woods, Butler raced inside to try to make a last-ditch leaping effort to knock the pass down. He was just inches away from doing so, but he mistimed his jump and the ball made it just barely over his outstretched arms. McCourty couldn't get to Woods in time and the receiver hauled in the pass for a score. Seemed like someone else should have been out there helping cover either Woods or Harvin more closely instead of leaving Butler exposed and outmanned.

...New England's second failed 4th-down conversion attempt was much closer to succeeding than the first. The Patriots came out with another "heavy" personnel package. Blount was the deep ball carrier, Gronk and Michael Williams the tight ends in three-point stances to the right of Vollmer. Edelman was the lone receiver, lined up tight to the left next to Solder. Mason was in the game as Blount's fullback, with Jackson at right guard and Kline at left. Both tight ends released into pass patterns at the snap, as did Edelman. Brady faked the handoff to Blount and Edelman simply ran a fly route past Gilmore. Edelman had a full yard of separation, but Brady's pass was just overthrown and Edelman's diving effort came up empty inside the 10.

...The Patriots seemed to ease up a bit on their pressure once they'd built a 24-point lead on the Bills, but Taylor and company took advantage and kept fighting. Taylor's 7-yard scramble up the middle for a touchdown with 5 minutes to go came out of an empty-backfield shotgun. Taylor had trips right and two receivers left. New England had to cover them all and rushed just three lineman. Taylor just took off on what may have been a designed run to catch the Patriots looking behind them and not at Taylor. He ran into the end zone standing up. Tough to defend a play like that in that part of the field, and Taylor ran it very well.

...Harvin slipped on the ensuing 2-point conversion (after dropping an earlier one) or else this game might have been even closer.

....Bills got the ball back two plays later. From the shotgun, Brady took the snap, but DE Jerry Hughes timed it perfectly, getting a split-second head start on Solder. The left tackle dove at Hughes' legs, but didn't do so cleanly and Hughes managed to keep his feet and get behind Brady, who didn't see or feel the pressure to his backside. Hughes karate-chopped Brady's throwing arm and the ball popped out.

...The final Bills TD was just a poor effort by CB Bradley Fletcher on WR Sammy Watkins. Fletcher was playing tight on Watkins at the line of scrimmage, but didn't even get a hand on him to jam him or alter his route at all. Watkins' release was textbook, with a slight head feint to the outside before cutting inside and streaking down the numbers. Taylor hit him in stride with a great pass over the head of the trailing Fletcher.