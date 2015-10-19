After Further Review: Week 6 Patriots-Colts

…Now, to the play that changed the game in New England's favor. The fake punt attempt by Indy from its own 37. At first, the Colts lined up in a normal punt formation, but then the entire formation shifted over to the right, with left gunner Griff Whalen moving inside to become the center/snapper. Personal protector Colt Anderson went to the far right with the bulk of the punt team, but quickly reversed field and went to serve as the de facto QB under center with Whalen. So, nine Colts were in a punt formation between the right numbers and the sideline, while Whalen and Anderson were alone at the right hash mark. None of the nine to the right was on the line of scrimmage, and this alone is already a problem for the Colts because every offensive play requires seven men on the line of scrimmage. That was Indy's first mistake and they were later flagged for it. But they continued on with the attempted trick play and in their own confusion gave the Patriots enough time to diagnose what was happening and to reorganize to cover the unorthodox formation. The Patriots clearly had Whalen and Anderson outnumbered in the middle of the field, and New England had enough bodies off to the side to account for all the remaining eligible receivers. Advantage Patriots. The Colts should have recognized this and either taken a time out or a delay of game penalty when it became clear they weren't going to draw New England offside. Snapping the ball was by far the worst choice they could have made, yet that's what they did. The Patriots swarmed Anderson behind the line of scrimmage, declined the penalty for illegal formation, and took over on downs. At that point, it was clear that the Colts had tried everything in their bag of tricks. They knew they couldn't beat the Patriots straight up. They would have to use subterfuge to gain an edge, which is where New England is among the best in the league. The Colts couldn't beat the Patriots at their own game, and the outcome was essentially decided right then and there. The Colts' body language made it clear they were not going to be able to mount enough of a comeback to win the game. This play encapsulated the evening.