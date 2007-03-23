Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 24 - 06:15 PM | Mon Oct 25 - 08:55 AM

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

J.C. Jackson looks like WR with toe-tapping sideline INT

Kyle Dugger uses all his finger strength for crazy INT

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry dives for one-handed TD grab

Mac Jones floats up 15-yard TD pass to Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris rushes for a 32-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

Damien Harris rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

Can't-Miss Play: Trick-play TD! Patriots' double pass works perfectly

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Agent: No deal imminent for Broncos LB Wilson

Mar 23, 2007 at 04:00 AM

DENVER (March 22, 2007) -- Al Wilson's new agent confirmed that the Denver Broncos are shopping around for a trade partner but that a deal for the star middle linebacker isn't imminent.

NFL Network reported that talks with the New York Giants have heated up after the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles showed strong interest.

"It's a little premature. There are a number of teams that are interested in Al -- Al is a player who is definitely in high demand -- but no decision has been made even whether Al will be traded," Denver-based agent Peter Schaffer told The Associated Press. "There's a number of moving parts. We're just going to take it one move at a time."

The Broncos, whose policy is not to discuss personnel matters in the offseason, could move D.J. Williams inside to replace Wilson, an eighth-year pro from Tennessee who was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl last season.

Schaffer has worked to try to facilitate a trade for Wilson since the linebacker switched agents last week. Schaffer said he wants to make sure Wilson winds up in the best situation, whether that be in Denver or elsewhere.

"The Giants have expressed interest," Schaffer said. "We're exploring all options. We want to make a decision that's best in Al's short-term and long-term interests."

Wilson had a team-best 113 tackles last season, including 88 solo, with five sacks, a forced fumble and six pass breakups.

A fan favorite, Wilson also is a locker room leader and elder statesman on the team. He spoke at the funerals of cornerback Darrent Williams and running back Damien Nash this offseason, two teammates who died at age 24.

The Broncos have committed big bucks to several free agents this month and might want to free up money by dealing Wilson, a player who would command a high return.

"Al Wilson is the consummate professional. He understands the business side of the game. He also understands the Broncos have treated him eminently fairly throughout the course of his career," Schaffer said. "There's a business side of it. He certainly has nothing but admiration and respect for the fans of Denver and the Broncos organization.

"He's had a wonderful run here -- and I'm not by any means saying that run is over. It may continue."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Here are the five key takeaways from the Patriots' impressive win over the New York Jets
news

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 54-13 victory against the New York Jets.

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

Patriots players Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 7 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/24: "We were pleased to see our hard work pay off"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "It was clicking in all phases"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Brandon Bolden 10/24: "We all needed that win"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising