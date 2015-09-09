On Tuesday, September 8th NFL Network premiered 'America's Game: The story of the 2014 Patriots'. Check out highlight clips from the show.
Patriots slow start
The New England Patriots season was in question after a sluggish start to the 2014 season.
Gronk returns
After being hampered by injuries in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, Rob Gronkowski returned in a very dominate way as he punished defenders week in and week out in the 2015 season.
Julian Edelman's tenacity
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was always considered too small to play in the NFL but his fierce determination and hard work proved his critics wrong.
Patriots dominate tough part of schedule
After the Kansas City loss, the Patriots went 10-2 and averaged 32 points per game.
Patriots playoff journey
After what looked like a playoff loss to the Ravens, the Patriots were able to rally with a little trickery and eventually advance to Super Bowl XLIX.