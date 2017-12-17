Analysis: Answering the Bell

"Hey, man, I say let him go," safety/co-captain Duron Harmon chuckled when recollecting Gronkowski's night. "[Tom Brady]'s the G.O.A.T [greatest of all time at his position], but Gronk is turning into one. The best players play best in situations like that."

"I'll probably never forget it," Rowe said of Gronkowski's career-best yardage performance (168) coupled with his enthusiastic celebratory paroxysms after his last few catches on the final scoring drive. "He literally took over the drive and put the team on his back. That's the kind of player he is and what we expect from him. He works just as hard in practice, so, it's not that much of a surprise."

What was a surprise was how the Patriots seemed to throw it all away by letting the Steelers get to their end zone less than half a minute later. Rowe was partly to blame for allowing the Steelers to move the football in one play from deep in their own end to within 10 yards of the Patriots' end zone. Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James's 10-yard touchdown reception from Ben Roethlisberger was then overturned after officials reviewed the play and decided that James didn't control the ball sufficiently as he landed in the end zone. The pass was ruled incomplete.

"Once I saw the replay, I did see the ball move, but I wasn't too sure if he'd been touched," Rowe professed moments afterward. "So, it could have gone either way. Obviously, I'm glad it went our way."

"When I saw the replay on the Jumbotron," added Amendola, "I felt the same way [as the officials]. The ball was moving on the ground. Then the defense came up big."

With the Patriots holding a tenuous 3-point lead, Roethlisberger attempted a fake-spike throw into the end zone two plays later as time was running out. Rowe stepped in front of the intended receiver and tipped the ball in the air. Harmon was in the right place at the right time to snatch it in the end zone and kneel down for the touchback that secured one of the most remarkable wins in a team history loaded with them.

"A lot of urgency on that last play," Rowe told us. "I saw [Roethlisberger] rushing to the ball. I was the star [third corner] and was like, 'Man, no one is [covering] on the outside [receiver]. I need to go on the outside and cover him up. Everyone was kind of in panic mode trying to get lined up and I see Big Ben fake it. I was like, 'Oh, they're running the play.' Got my eyes back on the receiver. I noticed he was doing a slant/pop pass. I didn't think he was going to throw it because I was on [the receiver's] hip.