Analysis: Edelman injury tarnishes night

In the meantime, it's not as if New England doesn't have enough weaponry on offense to survive a potential Edelman loss, regardless of how long he may be out of commission. Certainly, Brady may miss one of his most reliable targets, and that could change some of what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels envisioned with a fully loaded arsenal of talent at his disposal. But New England still has Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, and many others to make plays.

What's most disappointing is that Edelman looked so dominant and was looking to carry that over into the regular season, and perhaps appear in consecutive 16-game seasons for the first time in his career. At this point, that's still a possibility, provided Friday's scare is nothing more than that.

In the interim, there was plenty of reason to be encouraged by the performance of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Even after Edelman departed, the offense, under the direction of Brady, carved up the Lions, both through the air and on the ground. Chris Hogan stepped up on the receiving end of things, with four magnificent grabs, two of which went for touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee's debut in the Patriots backfield was a resounding success, as he scored on his very first and second touches (a touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion). Coming off a hamstring injury that limited him all spring and summer, the veteran free agent showed a nice combination of speed and power carrying the football.

"No matter which one of us is out there, we all make plays: receivers, tight ends, running backs," declared Gillislee. "All these guys are known for making plays. We saw it tonight, too."

McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick had to be pleased enough with what they saw that, by halftime, it became clear that the starters would be done for the night.

On defense in the first half, when most of the starters on both sides were on the field,

New England's pass rush didn't quite exert itself on Lions QB Matthew Stafford with any consistency, but that was to be expected, given the attrition the Patriots have suffered at that spot this summer.

However, the overall play of the cornerbacks stood out. Malcolm Butler led them off with a forced fumble on the Lions' first play. Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe knocked down and/or intercepted several other Matthew Stafford passes, and all made a number of nice open-field tackles.

Yes, Butler surrendered a deep touchdown reception just before halftime, but this secondary is showing the big-play potential that many observers felt was possible heading into 2017.

The Lions clawed back fiercely in the second half, but by then, New England was playing all backups. In this game, only the first half of action truly mattered, and what transpired came as no surprise.

"It was a good start," Gronkowski added. "Coming out fast, scoring a touchdown on the first drive – that's how you want to start a ballgame."

We already expected New England's offense to be very good, and its defense to be strongest at the back end, with question marks remaining up front. So, it wouldn't be wise to get too excited or disappointed about anything we witnessed at Ford Field Friday night, with the exception of Edelman's health status.