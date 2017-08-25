Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Analysis: Edelman injury tarnishes night

Aug 25, 2017 at 03:55 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

DETROIT – Third preseason games at Detroit have not been pleasant for the Patriots on two previous, recent occasions. In 2013, the Lions devoured New England 40-9, after having walloped the Patriots 34-10 two years earlier.

Of course, Bill Belichick's squads advanced to the AFC Championship Game in both seasons, as well as Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. Detroit, meanwhile, lost its wildcard playoff game in '11 and failed to make the postseason in '13.

So, while third preseason contests are universally regarded as the preseason's primary tune-ups for the upcoming regular season, they aren't always perfect indicators of how a team will finish the year.

This Friday night in Detroit, it was New England doing almost all the damage, blanking the Lions 24-0 after one quarter of play. However, the one wound the Lions did inflict at the outset could prove to be a significant one.

On the game's opening drive, the Patriots found themselves moving the football with ease against a relatively tame Lions defense. However, wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to suffer a serious injury to his right knee on the possession. The play was a 2nd-and-3 from the Detroit 32. Quarterback Tom Brady fired a shotgun pass over the middle to Edelman, who made the catch, turned up-field, and encountered a trio of Lions defenders. It looked as if Edelman was hurt when he planted his right leg to avoid a defender.

Edelman immediately rolled over on the turf and grabbed his right knee. He managed to lift himself up, but limped noticeably to the Patriots sideline, where he underwent an examination inside a pop-up blue tent (a new feature on NFL sidelines this season).

After Edelman was carted off to the locker room for further observation and treatment, the Patriots announced that he was questionable to return to action in the game. He was later declared out and never returned to the field.

"You never want to see a guy go down," tight end Rob Gronkowski lamented later. "Just hope the best for him. Didn't really see it. I don't know what's going on [with him]. Hoping it's nothing serious."

"I didn't even see the play," maintained running back Dion Lewis, "but it's tough to see that happen to a guy like him who works so hard. I don't know exactly what it is, but… I saw him get up hobbling. He's a pretty tough guy, so, I knew it was something [bad]. Whatever it may be, I know he's going to bounce back. He works hard. He'll be okay."

Of course, it remains to be seen just how severe this injury is.

Patriots vs. Lions: Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on Friday, August 25, 2017.

20170825_arrival_ds_01.jpg
1 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_02.jpg
2 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_03.jpg
3 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_04.jpg
4 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_05.jpg
5 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_06.jpg
6 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_07.jpg
7 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_08.jpg
8 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_09.jpg
9 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_10.jpg
10 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_11.jpg
11 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_12.jpg
12 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_13.jpg
13 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_14.jpg
14 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_15.jpg
15 / 84
20170825_arrival_ds_16.jpg
16 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_01.jpg
17 / 84
Photo by David Silverman
20170825_player_arrival_ds_02.jpg
18 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_03.jpg
19 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_04.jpg
20 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_05.jpg
21 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_06.jpg
22 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_07.jpg
23 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_08.jpg
24 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_09.jpg
25 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_10.jpg
26 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_11.jpg
27 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_12.jpg
28 / 84
20170825_player_arrival_ds_13.jpg
29 / 84
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
30 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP Images
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leads his team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
31 / 84

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leads his team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
32 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
kn2_9231-watermarked.jpg
33 / 84
kn2_9262-watermarked.jpg
34 / 84
kn2_9499-watermarked.jpg
35 / 84
kn2_9269-watermarked.jpg
36 / 84
kn3_8477-watermarked.jpg
37 / 84
kn3_8487-watermarked.jpg
38 / 84
kn3_8499-watermarked.jpg
39 / 84
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
40 / 84

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Chris Hogan, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
41 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Chris Hogan, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), pulls in a 32-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
42 / 84

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), pulls in a 32-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), pulls in a 32-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
43 / 84

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), pulls in a 32-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) throws down the ball after scoring on a 32-yard pass reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
44 / 84

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) throws down the ball after scoring on a 32-yard pass reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
45 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) falls into the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown reception as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
46 / 84

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) falls into the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown reception as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is stopped by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and defensive end Armonty Bryant during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
47 / 84

New England Patriots running back James White (28) is stopped by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and defensive end Armonty Bryant during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
48 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) runs into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
49 / 84

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) runs into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
50 / 84

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) knocks the ball away form New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
51 / 84

Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) knocks the ball away form New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) looks over a Microsoft Surface tablet during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
52 / 84

New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) looks over a Microsoft Surface tablet during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
53 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Images
kn2_0063-watermarked.jpg
54 / 84
kn2_0099-watermarked.jpg
55 / 84
kn2_0116-watermarked.jpg
56 / 84
kn2_0127-watermarked.jpg
57 / 84
kn2_0138-watermarked.jpg
58 / 84
kn2_0454-watermarked.jpg
59 / 84
kn2_0504-watermarked.jpg
60 / 84
kn2_0544-watermarked.jpg
61 / 84
kn2_0575-watermarked.jpg
62 / 84
kn2_0670-watermarked.jpg
63 / 84
kn2_0714-watermarked.jpg
64 / 84
kn2_0774-watermarked.jpg
65 / 84
kn2_0855-watermarked.jpg
66 / 84
kn2_9561-watermarked.jpg
67 / 84
kn2_9591-watermarked.jpg
68 / 84
kn2_9617-watermarked.jpg
69 / 84
kn2_9686-watermarked.jpg
70 / 84
kn2_9738-watermarked.jpg
71 / 84
kn2_9884-watermarked.jpg
72 / 84
kn2_9911-watermarked.jpg
73 / 84
kn2_9967-watermarked.jpg
74 / 84
kn2_9989-watermarked.jpg
75 / 84
kn3_8561-watermarked.jpg
76 / 84
kn3_8567-watermarked.jpg
77 / 84
kn3_8583-watermarked.jpg
78 / 84
kn3_8663-watermarked.jpg
79 / 84
kn3_8801-watermarked.jpg
80 / 84
kn3_8804-watermarked.jpg
81 / 84
kn3_8808-watermarked.jpg
82 / 84
kn3_8813-watermarked.jpg
83 / 84
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, greets Detroit Lions quarterback Jake Rudock after the NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
84 / 84

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, greets Detroit Lions quarterback Jake Rudock after the NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In the meantime, it's not as if New England doesn't have enough weaponry on offense to survive a potential Edelman loss, regardless of how long he may be out of commission.   Certainly, Brady may miss one of his most reliable targets, and that could change some of what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels envisioned with a fully loaded arsenal of talent at his disposal. But New England still has Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, and many others to make plays.

What's most disappointing is that Edelman looked so dominant and was looking to carry that over into the regular season, and perhaps appear in consecutive 16-game seasons for the first time in his career. At this point, that's still a possibility, provided Friday's scare is nothing more than that.   

In the interim, there was plenty of reason to be encouraged by the performance of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Even after Edelman departed, the offense, under the direction of Brady, carved up the Lions, both through the air and on the ground. Chris Hogan stepped up on the receiving end of things, with four magnificent grabs, two of which went for touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee's debut in the Patriots backfield was a resounding success, as he scored on his very first and second touches (a touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion). Coming off a hamstring injury that limited him all spring and summer, the veteran free agent showed a nice combination of speed and power carrying the football.

"No matter which one of us is out there, we all make plays: receivers, tight ends, running backs," declared Gillislee. "All these guys are known for making plays. We saw it tonight, too."

McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick had to be pleased enough with what they saw that, by halftime, it became clear that the starters would be done for the night.

On defense in the first half, when most of the starters on both sides were on the field,  

New England's pass rush didn't quite exert itself on Lions QB Matthew Stafford with any consistency, but that was to be expected, given the attrition the Patriots have suffered at that spot this summer.

However, the overall play of the cornerbacks stood out. Malcolm Butler led them off with a forced fumble on the Lions' first play. Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe knocked down and/or intercepted several other Matthew Stafford passes, and all made a number of nice open-field tackles.

Yes, Butler surrendered a deep touchdown reception just before halftime, but this secondary is showing the big-play potential that many observers felt was possible heading into 2017.

The Lions clawed back fiercely in the second half, but by then, New England was playing all backups. In this game, only the first half of action truly mattered, and what transpired came as no surprise.

"It was a good start," Gronkowski added. "Coming out fast, scoring a touchdown on the first drive – that's how you want to start a ballgame."

We already expected New England's offense to be very good, and its defense to be strongest at the back end, with question marks remaining up front. So, it wouldn't be wise to get too excited or disappointed about anything we witnessed at Ford Field Friday night, with the exception of Edelman's health status.

His injury was the most significant development to result from this game and, until the situation becomes clearer, is sure to dominant discussion as the Patriots return to Foxborough and enter the final week of the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Some of the Patriots stars made some big plays at the NFL's Pro Bowl.
news

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Patriots rookie quarterback won an event at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
news

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

Former players, coaches and front office members share their memories from the Patriots first Super Bowl win 20 years ago.
news

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Patriots quarterback will be part of the AFC team that competes in Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Competition.
news

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

With Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, replacing the Patriots offensive coordinator will be high on the priority list.
news

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.
news

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

With a recent spate of success drafting prospects from the Senior Bowl, the Patriots will look to load up on prospects in Mobile this week.
news

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

The Patriots rookie quarterback is headed to Las Vegas to participate in the NFL's All Star game.
news

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

One play from each of the Patriots Super Bowl runs that you might've forgotten about.
news

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got the Patriots back on track in 2021 and is well-deserving of the PFWA's Executive of the Year.
news

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Reviewing the Patriots 2021 rookie class and looking forward to next season and how they might develop in their second season.
news

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

It's been 22 years since Robert Kraft rolled the dice and tabbed Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots. A lot has changed (for the better) since then.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Griddy Mac! Pats QB shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch

Griddy Mac! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch.

Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Renfrow in back of end zone

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in back of end zone.

Flea-flicker! Mac Jones fires missile to Diontae Johnson

Flea-flicker! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fires missile to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson's INT comes via cat-like reflexes

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception comes via cat-like reflexes.

Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah assess top performers from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

NFL Network's Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah assess the top performers from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising