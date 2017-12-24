Analysis: Maintaining control

Meanwhile the Patriots clamped down on Taylor, McCoy, and the rest of the Bills' O, particularly in the red zone.

"We needed it, I mean, because everything else wasn't really that good today for us," safety/co-captain Devin McCourty declared. "You know, third down was bad – it probably got a little better in the second half. We got some stops. But overall, second down was bad, again, so we needed to play good in the red area because we were letting them down there a lot."

"We started a little slow. Played better in the second half. That's how we came out with the win," Gilmore continued. "They weren't going to change what they were running. We tightened down on more stuff. Their routes remained the same and we just played better on the routes. They caught a couple of hitches, but they're not going to beat us catching five-yard hitches."

"Being able to get off the field on third downs and being disciplined on the [pass] rush helped us a lot in the second half," added Flowers. "We did a great job of that in the second half."

In a similar spot in 2015, New England needed at least one win in its final two games to secure the No. 1 seed, but the Patriots dropped both and it probably cost them a shot at another Super Bowl. With today's victory, New England held serve. It's possible they can clinch a bye week, even the No. 1 seed, before they take the field again on New Year's Eve versus the New York Jets, but they'll need help from either or both San Francisco and Houston.

Regardless, the Patriots can head into Christmas knowing they control their playoff seeding destiny if they just keep winning.