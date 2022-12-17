Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 15 - 04:00 PM | Sun Dec 18 - 01:40 PM

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

The Patriots defensive line just got even scarier.

Dec 17, 2022 at 04:33 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90).

The Patriots are heading into a crucial contest in Las Vegas and are getting some big-time reinforcements along the defensive line.

After he returned to practice this week at the University of Arizona, New England has activated second-year standout Christian Barmore from injured reserve, making him eligible to play versus the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Barmore hasn't played in a game since the Patriots win over the Browns in Week 6 due to a nagging knee injury. He was questionable heading into the game in Cleveland but attempted to give it a go, and unfortunately aggravated the injury. The team waited a few weeks to place Barmore on injured reserve, opting to shut him down for a four-game stretch that included three games in 12 days.

To make room for Barmore on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed OT Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. Wynn has not played since Week 11, and was effectively benched at times for his play at right tackle. With Wynn in a contract year in the final seaon of his rookie deal, his future with the organization is very much uncertain.

The 2021 second-round pick logged 62 quarterback pressures in his first 23 games in the NFL, bringing an interior presence that netted one of the highest double-team rates in the league.

Adding Barmore to a pass rush that ranks third in sacks (45) and second in team pressure rate (26.4%) gives the Patriots defense as formidable of a pressure package as you'll see in the NFL. With third-year edge rusher Josh Uche (ten sacks) emerging alongside Pro Bowler Matthew Judon (14.5 sacks) and Deatrich Wise (6.5 sacks), opposing offensive lines will have their hands full blocking this group.

Although it's good injury news for the Patriots defense, the Pats downgraded running Damien Harris to out with a thigh injury on Saturday.

New England's top two running backs landed on the injury report this week, with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable for Sunday in Las Vegas. Stevenson, who returned to practice on Friday, could still play against the Raiders.

Still, the Patriots figure to lean more on rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris on Sunday. The first-year duo combined for 116 total yards and two touchdowns in Monday's win over the Cardinals. Strong showed off his 4.37-speed on a 44-yard run and a game-sealing 19-yarder, while Harris ran through two tacklers on his 14-yard touchdown run. The team did not elevate practice-squad running back J.J. Taylor, signaling they have confidence in the first-year backs.

The Patriots also elevated linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad for the third time this season. Collins played five snaps on defense last week against the Cardinals, serving as depth on the edge of the defense, mainly on early downs.

Lastly, the Raiders activated slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve. Waller's hamstring injury has held him out since Week 5, while Renfrow hasn't suited up since Week 9. Although they might not be a full go yet, adding the two dynamic receivers to Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs presents a huge challenge for the Patriots defense.

The Patriots are traveling to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon after spending the week at the University of Arizona in Tucson and will face the Raiders at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

The Pats could get two key players back on offense.

news

Deion Branch leads Louisville in bowl game as interim head coach

Former New England Patriot Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach in this weekend's Wasabi Bowl.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

The writers of Patriots.com break down the most important questions facing the Patriots as they take on the Raiders.

news

Mac Jones is Excited About Playing With "Swiss-Army Knife" Rookie Marcus Jones in Patriots Offense

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters at the University of Arizona on Thursday.

news

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

The Patriots want to keep the momentum rolling on the west coast.

news

Final Pro Bowl Voting Update: 5 Patriots holding top-10 spots

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, a handful of Patriots are in the top-10 at their positions.

news

Josh Uche's AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honor is a Longtime Coming for Patriots Pass Rusher

The Patriots third-year pass-rusher is having a breakout season.

news

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

The Pats offense was far from perfect, but they might've found something that works.

news

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

The Patriots squeezed into the final playoff spot with a month to go, but there's a lot of football left to be played.

news

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

The Pats got a much-needed win in the desert on Monday night.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

The Patriots are healthier at tackle against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Patriots Activate DL Christian Barmore to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Isaiah Wynn on Injured Reserve; Elevate LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the Active Roster

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tales from the Tailgate: Mike O'Toole

In this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to Mike O'Toole, a Patriots season ticket holder and sixth-grade teacher, whose goal is to go to every Patriots game of the season.

Patriots This Week: Arizona Cardinals Takeaways and Las Vegas Raiders Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Arizona Cardinals and preview the Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview, Raekwon McMillan 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, with the Patriots preparing out West for their game in Las Vegas, we are in Arizona with the team for tonight's episode! In this show, meet the Patriots linebacker who made one of the game changing plays from Monday night's win. Plus, Bill Belichick discusses the unique accomplishments of rookie Marcus Jones, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels weighs in on facing his old team, and meet the Patriots fan who tailgates at every Patriots game, home and away.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/16: "Every game we go into the goal is to win"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 12/16: "We have to be responsible for what we have in front of us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/16: "It's a huge opportunity for us"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising