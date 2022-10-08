Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 09 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design voted on by fans powered by Socios.com

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Photos: Pics From The Practice Field Week 5

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

The speedy wideout will likely make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Oct 08, 2022 at 07:43 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11).

The Patriots made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lions at Gillette Stadium, including activating an electric rookie who will make his NFL debut this week.

After spending the first four games of the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Thornton flashed his 4.28-second speed throughout training camp and challenged corners with explosive route-running.

Although Thornton's speed and separation skills are a potential difference-maker, the Patriots already have a logjam at wide receiver.

With Lil'Jordan Humphrey emerging as a plus-run blocker, 2021 standout Kendrick Bourne has been relegated to the fourth receiver on the depth chart. As Thornton enters the mix, the rookie could challenge for snaps as an "X" receiver on the outside, a spot typically held down by DeVante Parker. With Thornton and Nelson Agholor on the field, the Patriots have two legit field-stretchers to threaten the defense. But it'll be challenging to find playing time for all six wideouts on the active roster.

New England also elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday. With starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) listed as doubtful, Gilbert is the leading candidate to back up rookie Bailey Zappe for his first career start in the NFL.

Following a performance where Zappe held his own in a hostile environment at Lambeau Field, the rookie will likely start against the Lions on Sunday. Zappe finished the game going 10-of-15 for 99 yards and a touchdown, showing solid poise and mostly threw catchable passes when there were open receivers downfield. But struggled while under pressure.

Lastly, Sokol was elevated to the game-day roster because Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful and likely won't play. Sokol will serve as the second tight end behind Hunter Henry, while the Pats will probably use a sixth offensive lineman often as they did last week.

New England will likely be without their starting quarterback for the second consecutive week but faces a Lions defense that is ranked dead-last in Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency metric. Detroit is also 32nd in DVOA against the run, and their top-ranked scoring offense is banged up, so a formula exists for a win with a strong rushing attack and solid defense.

The Patriots will host the Lions at Gillette Stadium with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots (-3) take on their second straight NFC North opponent as they welcome the Detroit Lions to town for a Week 5 showdown.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Despite practicing in a limited capacity this week, Jones is doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Detroit.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

The Lions top-ranked offense features an old-school focus on the running game.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

The Patriots rookie quarterback is in line to start against the Lions this week.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

The Patriots pass defense is making life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

news

NFL Notes: Time for more than moral victories

The Patriots showed tremendous heart and fought through adversity in Green Bay, but the end result was another loss.

news

Report: Patriots Bringing Back Linebacker Jamie Collins

Collins will return to New England for a seventh season with the Patriots.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

The Patriots came up just short in a 27-24 overtime loss in Green Bay.

news

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

The Patriots battle the Packers down several key players on Sunday, but get one back in the defensive secondary.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from Practice Squad

11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

Betting Breakdown: Week 5 vs. Lions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Get hyped for the return of Pat Patriot and New England's throwback red jersey as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Lions Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the background of Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, and we sit down with center and captain David Andrews on the differences snapping the ball to different quarterbacks. Plus, we present "Tales from The Tailgate" and introduce you to the Maine attraction! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design voted on by fans powered by Socios.com

The results are in! Earlier this season, Patriots fans helped select Gillette Stadium's throwback gameday design via an online vote powered by Socios.com. As New England prepares for Detroit this weekend, Pat Patriot and the red throwback look will take over Foxboro.

One-On-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews, and they talk about the team's plans moving further into this season. Andrews also talks about what's to come as the team faces the Lions at home this Sunday.

Kyle Dugger 10/7: "We know what we have to clean up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/7: "We are really going to have to play with our eyes up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising