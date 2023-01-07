Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Jan 08 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

The Patriots are on their way to Buffalo for a win-and-in matchup.

Jan 07, 2023 at 04:32 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

jonnu-smith-wm-ds
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots are in win-and-in mode heading to Buffalo for Sunday's showdown against the Bills with two notable downgrades on Saturday.

New England downgraded CB Jalen Mills (groin) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) to out as the team travels to Buffalo. Mills hasn't played since injuring his groin on Thanksgiving night in Minnesota, while Smith will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion.

With Smith out, the Patriots elevated tight end Matt Sokol and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad. This is Sokol's third standard elevation of the season after the fourth-year tight end played ten offensive snaps in Week 17. Munson, on the other hand, might've received an elevation for a job well done on the practice squad this season, similar to LB Cameron McGrone, who was elevated and then inactive vs. the Cardinals.

The remaining questionable players, which are CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), and DB Brenden Schooler (hip), made the trip and have a chance to play on Sunday.

For the Patriots, this is the healthiest they've been for some time in a gotta-have-it game against their division rivals. In Friday's final injury report, the team removed CB Marcus Jones and WR DeVante Parker, as the two recovering from concussions are cleared to play. However, questions remain about Bill Belichick's team's ability to pull off the upset.

Buffalo has won five of the last six meetings against New England, with the Patriots one win in a wind-impacted victory last season. Defensively, the Pats have struggled to slow down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and top receiver Stefon Diggs, which is where Belichick's primary focus will be on that side of the ball. With their third-round rookie returning, the Pats will try to match up against Buffalo's passing attack with Jonathan Jones, who drew the Diggs assignment in the first matchup, Myles Bryant, Tae Hayes, Shaun Wade, and Jones.

Without Mills, the Patriots are once again undersized at cornerback. It's less of a factor since Diggs (6-0) and Isaiah McKenzie (5-7) are two of Allen's primary targets. Still, it makes covering 6-foot-2 wideout Gabriel Davis a difficult man coverage matchup. This could lead New England to another zone-heavy plan, which is who they've been over the last month-plus with an 83.9 zone coverage rate. Ultimately, they need to figure out a working formula to make Allen beat them by throwing to his other receivers rather than Diggs, who averages over 90 yards with five touchdowns in five career regular-season games against the Patriots since joining the Bills.

On the other side of the ball, lost in the Allen vs. Belichick chess match is the Patriots offense struggling to move the ball versus Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's defense. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has completed just 56.9% of his passes for 5.4 yards per attempt, with three touchdowns to four interceptions in four career games against the Bills.

One of the biggest storylines from the Week 13 loss was the game plan offensively to run "quick-game" concepts aimed to beat the Bills defense with yards after the catch. Nearly 60 percent of Jones's throws were in under 2.5 seconds, while Mac's average target depth was 6.5 yards.

The plan produced only ten points, with a 48-yard touchdown by three-phase weapon Marcus Jones as the lone offensive highlight, and frustrations boiled over throughout and after the Thursday night loss.

Along with taking Diggs away in the passing game, our offensive key to victory is playing aggressively and letting Mac Jones cook. You might go down swinging with your second-year quarterback. But playing conservatively against a high-powered offense won't get it done, either.

Although there are scenarios where the Patriots could make the playoffs with a loss, they'll need a lot of help while winning on Sunday punches their ticket. If the Pats lose, they'll need the following to make the postseason: Jaguars beat Titans, Jets beat Dolphins, and Browns beat Steelers.

The Patriots look to extend their season when they visit the Bills on Sunday at 1 pm ET in Buffalo.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

The Patriots are tending towards full strength for Sunday's win-and-in game in Buffalo.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

The writers of Patriots.com preview the Patriots' regular season finale as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

The Patriots are in a win-and-in scenario against the Bills on Sunday.

news

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

The postseason remains in reach but the future looks a bit brighter thanks to key contributions from some youngsters.

news

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

The Pats quarterback is making more high-level throws in recent weeks.

news

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

The NFL locked in their final weekend of games with the Patriots and Bills setting their matchup time.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

The Patriots are still alive after defeating the Dolphins on Sunday.

news

Inactive Analysis: TE Hunter Henry Officially Active vs. Dolphins, But Pats Secondary Will be Short-Handed

The Patriots are dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

With several injuries in the secondary, the Pats are moving pieces around at cornerback.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

With Teddy Bridgewater now starting for Miami, New England resides as a 2-point favorite. Here are our favorite bets as the New Year kicks off in New England.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Dolphins Recap and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Miami Dolphins and preview the Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the show examines the real-life issues presented to the Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their important Week 18 matchup, and Captain Matthew Slater shares his wisdom on the situation. In addition, Bill Belichick spotlights Josh Allen's unique abilities on the Belestrator, and meet Marcus Bowden, Patriots fan and tailgater in any kind of weather.

Deatrich Wise 1/6: "We've prepared for this moment"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday's atmosphere: "It's going to be emotional"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, January 6, 2023.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and they talk about the emotional week after Damar Hamlin's injury. Slater speaks about being appreciative and supportive in these trying times.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising