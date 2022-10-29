Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 30 - 10:40 AM

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots downgraded Dugger (ankle) to out for Sunday's game.

Oct 29, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23).

The Patriots look to put last Monday night behind them as they head to the Meadowlands to face the red-hot Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

However, New England will need to bounce back without three key contributors. Along with ruling out starting center David Andrews (concussion) and DL Christian Barmore (knee), the Patriots also downgraded safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) to out on Saturday. Dugger did not make the trip with the team.

Dugger returned to practice in a limited capacity for the week's final session. But he was officially questionable for Sunday's game after he was landed on awkwardly in Monday night's loss to the Bears.

The good news for the playmaking safety is that the ankle injury doesn't appear to be a long-term issue. Still, the Pats will likely turn to veteran Jabrill Peppers as the third safety alongside Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips.

This season, the Patriots lead the league in defensive snaps with three or more safeties on the field. With Dugger and Phillips playing multiple roles at all three levels, Peppers fills in as another hybrid safety who can move around to different alignments and line up as an undersized linebacker.

Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe could also be active for just the second time this season. Bledsoe filled a third-down role when Dugger missed the Pats loss to the Ravens in Week 3 due to a different injury.

New York doesn't feature a prolific pass-catching threat at tight end. Instead, they rely on their tight ends on flat routes off bootleg actions and as check-down options for quarterback Zach Wilson.

Luckily, without Dugger, the Patriots have great depth at safety and aren't dealing with an offense that features a stud tight end in the passing game.

Along with downgrading Dugger, the Patriots elevated center Kody Russey from the practice squad and activated tackle Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve. In a corresponding move, rookie guard Chasen Hines was placed on injured reserve to make room on the 53-man roster for Cajuste.

With starting center David Andrews ruled out due to a concussion, veteran James Ferentz is expected to start for New England at center on Sunday. Russey will provide depth on the interior.

The Patriots signed Russey as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he showed steady progress throughout training camps before landing on the practice squad. Between stints at Louisiana Tech and Houston, the 23-year-old started 60 career games at center at the collegiate level. Russey is an undersized center with above-average athleticism and a high football IQ due to his experience as a collegiate center.

Although the Patriots will miss one of their leaders and most consistent linemen in Andrews, Ferentz has improved to the point where he's a useful backup and has an excellent understanding of New England's line calls.

By activating Cajuste and with OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) making the trip, the Patriots get some much-needed tackle depth. New England could not use their highly-successful six offensive linemen package last week because of Wynn's injury. The Pats were down to two healthy tackles in starters Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon but now have the depth to use an extra offensive lineman on Sunday.

This season, the Patriots have the third-most offensive snaps with six offensive linemen on the field (40). In that package, New England is averaging 12 yards per pass attempt.

Lastly, the Jets elevated practice-squad quarterback Chris Streveler to the game-day roster. Streveler had nine rush attempts for 71 yards in the preseason and could add a wrinkle as a Taysom Hill-type for New York. The former CFL star also rushed for over 1,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With the Patriots recent struggles against mobile quarterbacks, they could face a wildcat package with Streveler at quarterback.

The Patriots will visit the New York Jets with kickoff at 1 pm ET at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Despite coming off a 33-14 loss to the Bears and the Jets in the midst of a four game winning streak, New England sits as a 2.5-point road favorite after opening as a 1-point favorite.

news

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore Ruled Out vs. Jets

The Patriots will turn to veteran backup James Ferentz at center on Sunday.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

The Patriots head coach confirmed that Jones will start this week at his Thursday press conference.

news

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

The Jets defense will be a tough test for Mac Jones and company on Sunday.

news

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

Jones is officially off the injury report for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 3.

news

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

How did the Patriots get here with quarterback Mac Jones?

news

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

The Patriots fell to 3-4 on the season after a disappointing loss on Monday night.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

The Patriots quarterback will return after missing the last three games.

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

The veteran linebacker will make his season debut.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 7 vs. Bears

New England enters the primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears as eight-point home favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore Ruled Out vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we preview Sunday's AFC East showdown at the NY Jets, including Coach Belichick highlighting the Jets defense on the Belestrator. Captain Matthew Slater sits down with Steve Burton, and, in the latest installment of Tales from the Tailgate, hitch a ride on the Tailgater 2000 and join a group of friends from the Cape who have been attending Patriots games for 30 years. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and he talks about how the team is moving forward after their loss on Monday night. Slater also speaks to his role in the Patriots Halloween Party for children battling cancer.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Chicago Bears and preview the week eight matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the loss ​against Chicago and preview the matchup with the Jets. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising