Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 25 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens 

How will the Patriots replace Meyers and Dugger if they can't play on Sunday?

Sep 23, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Pictured are Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (16) and safety Kyle Dugger (23).
Photos by Eric J. Adler and David Silverman
Pictured are Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (16) and safety Kyle Dugger (23).

The Patriots welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's home-opener, but New England will do so potentially down to key starters.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (knee) are officially questionable for Sunday's game. Both core contributors did not participate in the first two days of the week, but were upgraded to limited for Friday's session, which bodes well for their status on Sunday. Along with Dugger and Meyers, six other Patriots are also questionable for the home-opener: S Adrian Phillips (ribs), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), DL Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), DB Cody Davis (calf), and S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin).

Over the last two seasons, Meyers has been quarterback Mac Jones's most targeted receiver and go-to pass-catcher on third down. After leading the team in most receiving categories a year ago, Meyers is on pace once again to be the team's leading receiver and currently has a team-high six receptions and five conversions on third down through two games.

If Meyers cannot play against the Ravens this week, New England could rely on their 12 personnel package featuring tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on early downs. In Week 1, the Pats ran 27 plays out of their two tight end sets but adjusted to three receiver groupings with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in place of a tight end in last week's win over the Steelers.

The wrinkle to substitute Henry or Smith for Humphrey led to success rushing the football against Pittsburgh's lighter personnel groupings. Instead of one of the tight ends blocking a linebacker, the Pats had Humphrey blocking a defensive back and got good results. New England ran for 42 yards on 12 carries out of 12 personnel in the opener versus the Dolphins (3.5 average). Last week, they produced 127 rushing yards on 26 attempts with three wide receivers on the field (4.9).

If the Patriots want to stick with what worked, wide receiver Nelson Agholor becomes the top candidate to join DeVante Parker and Humphrey as a base receiver. In obvious passing situations, Meyers's potential absence could open the door for Kendrick Bourne to see more snaps as the "Z" receiver. But we wouldn't expect to see Bourne's role expand into New England's early-down run package. Keep in mind, over 77 percent of Bourne's offensive snaps a year ago were passing plays.

As for Dugger's potential absence on defense, the Pats safety was the centerpiece of their 2020 game plan that slowed down Lamar Jackson on a rainy night in Foxboro two seasons ago. Dugger's early-down role as an overhang defender on the edge helped limit Baltimore's read-option plays and keep Jackson in the pocket on first and second-down passing plays. Then, in man coverage situations, Dugger was the primary coverage defender on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. The Pats safety allowed just one catch for eight yards against Andrews.

With the Patriots likely leaning on their three-safety nickel and dime packages, newcomer Jabrill Peppers could fill in on Sunday. Peppers made two standout plays as an open-field tackler taking over for Dugger last week and has a similar skill set to play near the line of scrimmage. The Patriots signed the former Giants and Browns safety in free agency to build out their depth at a critical position in Bill Belichick's defense for situations like these, and he's a capable replacement.

Although Peppers can play Dugger's roles in the box and over the slot, one would assume that the Pats will have a different backup plan against Andrews. Fellow safety Adrian Phillips has competed well in man coverage against tight ends in the past, but we could also see corner Jalen Mills take Andrews on third down. The theory here is that the Patriots will play primarily zone coverage, but when they do play man, Mills might draw the assignment on Andrews with Jonathan Jones covering second-year wideout Rashod Bateman. Mills has experience playing at safety alignments and inside the formation, while Andrews often runs slot receiver-style routes.

Dugger is one of New England's best and most impactful players on defense, so playing an explosive offense with a mobile quarterback without the third-year safety is a tough blow.

However, head coach Bill Belichick agreed with the premise that safety is the deepest position group on the Patriots roster this season. If they had an injury to a key contributor on defense, losing one of their core members at safety is an area where they have talented depth.

The Patriots will host the Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with kickoff at 1 pm ET.

Related Content

news

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

On the verge of entering the Patriots Hall of Fame, Vince Wilfork's influence still echoes through the meeting rooms and fields in Foxborough.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

The Patriots are feeling better about themselves coming off last week's win in Pittsburgh, but now Bill Belichick's defense will face its toughest test at quarterback.

news

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

The Patriots quarterback explained why he likes run-pass options on Wednesday.

news

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Could the Patriots turn to an old friend to back up Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn with Herron Vegas bound?

news

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Wilfork, Harrison, Revis among modern-era nominees for Hall of Fame.

news

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

The Patriots punter took advantage of a Steelers error in Sunday's win.

news

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

The subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, Nelson Agholor has become a huge component of the Patriots offense.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

The Patriots offense made the Steelers pay for playing man coverage on Sunday.

news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

The Patriots are on the board with a solid road victory against the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

news

Notes from Coach: What Bill Belichick said after Patriots' Week 3 win vs. Steelers

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the team's first win of the season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis On Boston Children's Hospital 9/23: "Being able to still use that technology to still visit the kids has just been amazing"

Patriots defensive back Cody Davis addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/23: "It's our job to go out as players and run the plays, and run them at high levels"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Josh Uche

Tamara Brown goes one on with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and they talk about the preparation for their home opener against the Ravens.

The Journey: Davon Godchaux

On this edition of "The Journey", follow along with Davon Godchaux as he journeys from a young child all the way into the NFL.

Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork's legacy 9/23: "He brought a lot to this organization on and off the field"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Pats From The Past: Vince Wilfork

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Vince Wilfork, the newest inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. To hear more episodes of Pats from the Past be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other top podcast services.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising