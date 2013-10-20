Analysis: Patriots-Jets

…Brady tried to force a couple more deep throws to Gronk in the first half, but both were underthrown balls that were easily batted down by the covering defenders. Gronk later drew a defensive holding penalty against the Jets which helped set up Stevan Ridley's rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

…Gronkowski was called for a baffling offensive pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter. Replays showed it was Gronk who was getting manhandled by Jets defenders, not the other way around.

…Gronk caught New England's first and only successful third-down conversion attempt, an 11-yard grab in the mid-4th quarter. The Patriots had been 0-for-8 up to that point in that category and finished 1-for-12.

…New York ran and threw the ball equally effectively on their opening drive against a New England defense with several players in new and/or increased roles. The Jets had little trouble running the football right up the gut at rookie defensive tackles Joe Vellano and Chris Jones on the first two drives. Too many Jets receivers were being left uncovered, which appeared to be miscommunication by the shuffled Patriots defense.

…Bolden saw considerable more action than Ridley in the first half. New England had been employing a committee approach the past few weeks, while Ridley dealt with a knee injury, but he was taken off the injury list this past week.

…With Aqib Talib out, the Patriots had rookie cornerback Logan Ryan take over as the third DB in New England's nickel package. Alfonzo Dennard moved over to Talib's usual spot on the left side. Kyle Arrington was in the slot, and Ryan played mostly on the right, where Dennard would normally be.

…Ryan made a great play to put the Patriots up 14-7 when he read rookie QB Geno Smith's eyes on an out-pass late in the first quarter. Ryan, already playing tight coverage, stepped in front on the pass and easily returned it 79 yards for the score. Good awareness from a young player who showed flashes like this in training camp and preseason, but also had his share of bad plays. He has shown steady progress since the summer.

…Arrington had considerable trouble with Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley in the first quarter. Marquice Cole was inserted in Arrington's place midway through the second. Rookie Duron Harmon, meanwhile, took some safety reps away from starter Steve Gregory in the second quarter. Not entirely unusual. But the pass defense seemed to tighten somewhat after those changes were made.

…Arrington continued to have a presence on special teams units.

…Jones and Vellano may be a bit soft against the run, but both – Jones in particular – are adept at getting pressure on the quarterback. Both Joneses – Chris and defensive end Chandler – had good afternoons getting pressure on Geno Smith.