Analysis: Patriots List Five Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys 

The Patriots didn't rule any players out on their final injury report for Sunday's tilt in Dallas.

Sep 29, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Evan Lazar

Davon-Godchaux

The Patriots are trending positively on the injury report heading into Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

On Friday, the Patriots didn't rule anyone out for the Week 4 contest, listing the following players as questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee), and CB Shaun Wade (shoulder). Wade was a late addition to the injury report as a limited participant in Friday's session, while OL Sidy Sow has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go.

Starting on defense, New England's defensive line will hopefully be at full strength to face a potent Cowboys rushing attack. Dallas has the fourth-highest rushing rate, while the Cowboys are eighth in expected points added per rush, making stopping the run a major key to victory this week.

After sustaining an in-game injury during the win over the Jets, nose tackle Davon Godchaux has a chance to play in Sunday's game. Godchaux, who was injured in the second quarter last week and did not return, was seen in the Patriots locker room without any indication of a major injury on Friday.

Along with Godchaux, the big man who replaced him in the middle of the Patriots defensive line, Christian Barmore continues to manage a knee injury. Barmore is officially questionable for Sunday, but after logging a team-high seven quarterback pressures a week ago, mostly playing over the center, Barmore will hopefully play through the injury again. With a big week ahead for the base defenders and run-stuffers, the news for the Patriots defensive line is encouraging.

In the defensive backfield, cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) was still limited in practice after missing the last two games. The Pats top corner is listed as questionable for the second straight week, but the team must've viewed this as a short-term injury, or Jones would've been placed on in-season injured reserve, meaning Jones could be nearing a return.

With old friend Brandin Cooks ramping his participation up coming off an injury, having the speedy Jones cover the veteran deep threat would be huge for Bill Belichick's defense. However, adding Wade to the injury report on Friday is not a good development for the third-year corner. A late addition like that usually indicates an in-practice injury, which could put Wade's status in doubt. Wade played 38 defensive snaps last week as the team's third cornerback in nickel and dime packages.

First-year CB Christian Gonzalez, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month, will likely travel with Cowboys Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. However, if Jones and Wade can't go, it leaves the Patriots with Myles Bryant, rookie special-teamer Ameer Speed, and potentially Jalen Mills at corner. Mills has been reluctant to move from safety this season, though, while recently signed practice-squad DBs Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn are potential elevation options.

Moving over to the offense, the Patriots are healthy at quarterback, and the skill positions, but the shuffling may continue along the offensive line. Starting left guard Cole Strange (knee) was limited throughout the week and is officially questionable after failing to finish last week's game. With the rookie taking over after Strange exited the game, expect fifth-rounder Atonio Mafi to be at left guard if Strange can't play, with recently cleared G/T Sidy Sow as an interior option as well. At right tackle, Vederian Lowe should get the nod as the starter for the second straight week.

The Patriots found a rhythm with their running game in last week's win in the meadowlands as their continuity and health improved up front. Strange, though, had his issues with giving up ground in the running game and handling Jets star Quinnen Williams in pass protection. Although he's the better pass protection, Mafi plays with a stouter base and lower center of gravity than Strange.

For Dallas, the Cowboys ruled out starting left tackle Tyron Smith (knee), while starting center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and G Zack Martin (ankle) are officially questionable for Sunday's matchup.

New England will travel to the Dallas area ahead of this weekend's tilt on Saturday afternoon, where we will learn more about their questionable players' statuses with any downgrades en route to Dallas. The Pats also have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to elevate any player from the practice squad. Last week, the Patriots did not elevate any practice squad players.

The Patriots will then make their final preparations for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

