Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Humphrey played over 40% of the offensive snaps in the first five weeks.

Oct 11, 2022 at 05:47 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

lil-jordan-ds-wm

With six wide receivers creating a logjam on the active roster, the Patriots released Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday.

Despite a significant role in Weeks 2-4, Humphrey only played 14 snaps in rookie Tyquan Thornton's return to the lineup on Sunday vs. the Lions. After today's news, the Patriots now have the following wide receivers on the 53-man roster: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton.

New England primarily used Humphrey as a run blocker, with 82 of his 128 snaps coming in the running game (64%). The Texas product had emerged as a useful cross between a wide receiver and tight end, often blocking at the point of attack either in the slot or on the move as a lead blocker.

Although the depth at wide receiver created a logjam, Humphrey played as many as 54 snaps in a game this season and was on the field for 57.7 percent of the offensive snaps in the previous three weeks. Based on his large role on game day, the move comes as a slight surprise, but this doesn't appear to be the end of Humphrey's time with the Patriots.

In a subsequent move, the Patriots also released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad. If Humphrey clears waivers, one would expect him to take Gutierrez's spot on the practice squad, where he still has two more standard elevations.

As for replacing Humphrey in the meantime, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers handles most of Humphrey's blocking responsibilities out of the slot.

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton primarily played as the "X" or the third receiver with the offense in 11-personnel in his 25 snaps on Sunday. Thornton directly cut into veteran DeVante Parker's playing time, as Parker played a season-low 31 snaps.

Humphrey's release also isn't a direct reflection on Kendrick Bourne's usage, but indirectly, Bourne played a season-high 34 snaps as his role increased due to Nelson Agholor's injury. Although Bourne and Thornton's roles are different, it was a numbers game.

The move to release Humphrey could also signal that the Patriots aren't concerned about a long-term ankle injury for tight end Jonnu Smith, who missed last week's game vs. the Lions. With Humphrey having a similar build to a tight end, the Pats liked how he gave them formation flexibility to get into both 11 and 12-personnel looks. If Smith were to miss significant time, the Pats would probably keep Humphrey on the 53-man roster.

The Patriots will return to the practice field ahead of Sunday's trip to Cleveland on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots multiple fourth down stops in their week five win against the Detroit Lions.

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Get an inside look at the Patriots 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on changing seasonal weather 10/11: "It's only going to get more difficult to catch the ball here in New England"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Joe Judge on preparing the offense 10/11: "There's a lot of serious work that goes into it"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Matt Patricia 10/11: "I'm doing everything I can to help those guys prepare"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 10/11: "I try to get better and seek knowledge every year"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

