Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

The Patriots final injury report for Sunday's regular-season opener is here. 

Sep 08, 2023 at 04:19 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).

The Patriots are making their final preparations for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, releasing the final injury report heading into Week 1.

New England ruled out cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring) while listing the following players as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles: QB Matt Corral (not injury related), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), and G Cole Strange (knee). Most players listed with game designations were expected, but running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a surprise absence at Friday's practice with an illness. The good news is that Stevenson is expected to play after a rest day, according to multiple reports.

Although it's a positive update on Stevenson, New England currently has two running backs on the 53-man roster, with veteran Ezekiel Elliott alongside Stevenson, presenting the possibility that Ty Montgomery or Kevin Harris could be elevated from the practice squad by using one of the team's two game-day elevations. Typically, the Pats have at least three running backs active on game day. Elliott and Stevenson project to split duties in the backfield, but Montgomery, a do-it-all receiver who can run routes from various alignments, would make sense as an elevation to provide depth. 

On a less positive note, cornerback Jack Jones will miss Sunday's opener due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered in practice this week. According to The Athletic, Jones could "miss time" with the injury, suggesting it could be multiple weeks until he is healthy again.

The second-year corner's playmaking ability could've stolen a possession, but it wasn't a foregone conclusion that Jones would've had a big role in the Patriots game plan defensively this week. The Eagles elite option-heavy rushing attack stresses defensive backs to play the run and tackle soundly on the perimeter while their receivers specialize in picking up yards after the catch. Furthermore, Philly loves to test defense's eye discipline by dressing up plays with motion and misdirection, making this game all about fundamentals and assignment-sound football.

As good as Jones is as a ballhawk, he's a chance-taker in coverage who is susceptible to being manipulated out of position, and he's not the most physical run defender either. In other words, the Eagles weren't a great matchup for Jones even before the hamstring injury (he would be missed against more pass-heavy offenses like Miami next week).

Instead, the expectation is that the Patriots would rely heavily on their versatile safety group, using "big" nickel and possibly even four-safety dime packages to get as much speed on the field as possible without sacrificing too much size. With rookie Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones as their primary corners, the Pats could play three-safety nickel (five DBs) to use safeties Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers as chess pieces to contain Hurts. Veteran DB Jalen Mills could also have a significant role covering tight end Dallas Goedert, with rookie Marte Mapu potentially serving as a QB spy in obvious passing situations.

When the Eagles start calling more traditional passing concepts, pure nickel corners like Myles Bryant or Marcus Jones might replace a safety to cover the third wide receiver on the field. Still, expect to see the Pats flex their depth and versatility at safety on Sunday afternoon.

Next, wide receiver DeVante Parker's availability is also uncertain for Sunday's opener. Parker was listed as limited throughout the week on the injury report and is officially questionable for Sunday's contest with a knee injury. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots playing without their primary outside receiver against Philadelphia, leaving rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte as possible alternatives.

Boutte's body type and skill set lends itself more to the perimeter. He would be the favorite to see an uptick in snaps in a similar role to Parker (slants, verticals), but Douglas might still contribute as a speedy slot. The Pats could also elevate receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad, who can stretch the field vertically and contribute on schemed touches (jet sweeps, screens, etc.). Reagor signed to the practice squad last week, so his knowledge of the playbook might not be there to have an expansive role. But he can add a speed that gives New England a downfield element that Parker usually brings, albeit in a different form.

Ultimately, the Pats were already expected to feature wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne in prominent roles. At the same time, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki will also be heavily involved, giving quarterback Mac Jones options even if Parker can't play. 

Lastly, starting guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) are questionable. The two interior linemen were limited throughout the summer, with the same injuries putting their status in question for the regular-season opener, making their limited participation in practice this week an expected outcome as they work their way back to full strength.

However, the hope here is that Onwenu and Strange will play in some capacity this week, but they could be part of an interior rotation, with rookie Atonio Mafi as a strong candidate to spell the Pats starters when necessary. Assuming the best for the Pats top guards, one would expect the Patriots to start the following offensive line against the Eagles formidable front: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Calvin Anderson. Anderson might also rotate with newcomers Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley. 

New England has a challenging first opponent as the defending NFC champions come to Gillette Stadium with Tom Brady returning to Foxborough for the first time since announcing his retirement earlier this year. 

The Patriots will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots set 2023 captains

The New England Patriots announced their six captains for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in on the key factors that will decide the Patriots opening matchup against the Eagles.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

How will the defense aim to slow down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and what will Bill O'Brien scheme up for the Patriots offense in Sunday's regular-season opener?
news

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

10 former Patriots and former Senior Bowl players are eligible for the Bowl's 75th anniversary team.
news

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

The Patriots added quarterback Matt Corral to the mix just before the start of the season, adding a layer of intrigue to the game's most important position.
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

With the regular season set to begin this week, what is the biggest source of optimism for the Patriots this season?
news

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

The Patriots defense has huge shoes to fill this season after safety Devin McCourty retired following 13 terrific seasons in the NFL. 
news

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

The Patriots reportedly added the quarterback to the 53-man roster and Reagor to the practice squad, per multiple reports. 
news

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.
news

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

After sawing down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, the Patriots started to compose their practice squad on Wednesday.
news

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

The Patriots made a series of moves to whittle the roster down to an initial 53 players on Tuesday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Patriots set 2023 captains

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Eagles Preview

On the regular season premiere of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we preview the Patriots-Eagles game, as New England eagerly awaits the start of a new year. Bill Belichick previews an explosive Eagles offense, and we go back home to Las Vegas Nevada with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who's path to the NFL was anything but ordinary. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Life: Rhamondre Stevenson

Get an inside look into Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as he travels to his hometown of Las Vegas Nevada and speaks about giving back to his community.

One-On-One with Adrian Phillips

Steve Burton sits down with defensive end Adrian Phillips to discuss the excitement for the new season. Phillips also talks about the legacy of Devin McCourty.

Hunter Henry 9/8: "I feel like I've grown a lot"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bill Belichick on Team Captains: "I'm proud of the guys the team selected"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered: Preparing for Week 1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and the honorary return of quarterback Tom Brady.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising