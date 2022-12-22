Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 22 - 04:00 PM | Sat Dec 24 - 01:40 PM

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Analysis: Judon punches Pro Bowl Games ticket

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Patriots close out 2022?

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona for Saturday's Game vs. Bengals 

The Patriots will likely elevate practice-squad long snapper Tucker Addington to replace Cardona.

Dec 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49).

The Patriots are heading into a do-or-die matchup with the defending AFC Champion Bengals at Gillette Stadium with a few injury-related question marks.

According to the team's final injury report of the week, the Patriots have ruled out CB Jalen Mills (groin), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), and long-snapper Joe Cardona (ankle). New England also listed the following players as questionable: RB Damien Harris (thigh), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (knee).

With Saturday's contest marking the first time Cardona has missed a game in his eight-year career, New England signed long snapper Tucker Addington to the practice squad last week when Cardona initially popped up on the injury report. Addington was briefly on the Cowboys practice squad earlier this season but hasn't appeared in an NFL game. The 25-year-old was the long snapper for Sam Houston State in his collegiate career.

"Getting acclimated," head coach Bill Belichick said of Addington on Thursday. "Timing and acclimation to punt and field goal protection. Obviously, in punt protection there's a lot more to it. Calls, assignments, coverage responsibilities, and so forth."

At wide receiver, the Patriots will play nearly their third full game without Parker in the lineup, who suffered a concussion six snaps into last Monday night's win over the Cardinals. Last Sunday, the majority of the playing time went to rookie Tyquan Thornton (60 snaps), Nelson Agholor (54), and Jakobi Meyers (40) in his first game back from a head injury.

After an anemic offensive performance in Las Vegas, the question on everyone's minds is if Kendrick Bourne (11 snaps) will play more. Bourne played 42 snaps in Arizona and finished with a season-high five receptions for 47 yards. Following an 800-yard season a year ago, Bourne's lack of involvement is another perplexing development for this offense.

The Bengals defense is rising this season to 12th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. However, they're vulnerable to short passes with a 17th-ranked pass defense against throws under 15 air yards. If there's a formula for the Patriots offense to move the ball this week, it's attacking underneath the defense, where Bourne has been productive.

Defensively, the Patriots secondary continues to deal with the bumps and bruises of an NFL season at cornerback. Mills is already ruled out, while Jonathan Jones (chest) is a new addition to the injury report this week, and rookie Jack Jones is still working his way back from a knee injury.

The good news is that both the elder Jones and the first-year Jones practiced all week, albeit in a limited capacity. The latter was a game-time decision against the Raiders, meaning he wasn't deemed inactive until pre-game in Las Vegas. Hopefully, that means Jack Jones will be ready to go on Saturday.

New England could use Jones, 5-11, to match up on the outside against Cincinnati's bigger wide receivers. Although the rookie isn't necessarily a tall corner, he has more height and length than Jonathan Jones (5-9), Marcus Jones (5-8), and Myles Bryant (5-8).

As for the Bengals, standout edge rusher Trey Hendrickson returned to practice and will play with a broken wrist on Saturday. However, Cincinnati's defense won't have DE Sam Hubbard due to a calf injury, and starting tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is questionable.

With the expected elevation of long snapper Tucker Addington, the Patriots have until 4 pm ET on Friday afternoon to elevate players from the practice squad and active players from injured reserve.

After returning to practice this week, punter Jake Bailey could play on Saturday. Although Bailey struggled with punting before heading to IR, his ability to handle kickoffs would provide a boost for the Pats special teams. Bailey managed touchbacks on 63.6% of his kickoffs, while kickers Nick Folk and Tristian Vizcaino combined for one touchback on 27 kickoffs in Bailey's absence.

The Patriots and Bengals will also have to manage frigid weather conditions with an expected wind chill near zero degrees on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.

New England hosts the defending AFC Champion Bengals at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

The Patriots need a win to stay in the AFC playoff race.

news

Analysis: Judon punches Pro Bowl Games ticket

The Patriots linebacker will be headed back to the Pro Bowl as the all-star game evolves into a flag football game with competitive events.

news

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Bizarre decisions on the game's final play knock the Patriots out of the playoffs.

news

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a completed a career-low 41.9% of his passes.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Patriots comeback fell short in a 30-24 loss on Sunday.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

Mac Jones's supporting cast is fully stocked in Las Vegas.

news

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 15 vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots (+1.5) stay out west for a matchup against old pal Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. After opening as a one-point favorite, the Patriots now sit as a 1.5-point road underdog.

news

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

The Patriots defensive line just got even scarier.

news

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

The Patriots want to keep the momentum rolling on the west coast.

news

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

The Pats could get two key players back on offense.

news

Deion Branch leads Louisville in bowl game as interim head coach

Former New England Patriot Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach in this weekend's Wasabi Bowl.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona for Saturday's Game vs. Bengals

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Why Patriots' Lawrence Guy deserves NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Defending against Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine

Bill Belichick breaks down Cincinnati Bengals playmakers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.

Bill Belichick 12/22: "There's always room to improve"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/22: "It's going to be a tough one"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/22: "You can't take anything for granted in this league"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/22: "There's a high level of energy"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

One-on-One With Lawrence Guy

Lawrence Guy speaks with Tamara Brown on Patriots Unfiltered on TV about his involvement in the community, which led to his nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Guy explains how much it means for him to help others, and how important it is to continue his work.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising