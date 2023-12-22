Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 24 - 05:55 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

The Patriots will have these pass-catchers available for Sunday night’s game in Denver.

Dec 22, 2023 at 05:01 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).

The Patriots have several question marks on the injury front heading into a Christmas Eve trip to Denver for Sunday night's matchup vs. the Broncos.

New England ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) on Friday's final injury report. The Patriots also listed nine players as questionable: DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), TE Hunter Henry (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OT Conor McDermott (concussion), ST Matthew Slater (hamstring), and LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle).

Starting on offense, second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe's supporting cast is uncertain at the moment. Although he was spotted at the first two practices this week, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster did not participate in Friday's session and has been ruled out. Following a breakout 90-yard performance in a win over the Steelers in Week 14, Smith-Schuster will now miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. 

Along with Smith-Schuster, the Patriots offense could be without starting tight end Hunter Henry. Henry leads the team in receptions (42) and receiving touchdowns (six), while he is second with 419 receiving yards. Henry has been an extremely reliable chain-mover for Zappe, but Henry left the loss to the Chiefs after taking a hard hit to the knee from Chiefs CB L'Jaruis Sneed. 

Frankly, Zappe's throw on the play was one of a few passes that threw Henry into harm's way. The concept was a simple curl-flat on third-and-3, and Zappe made the incorrect read, with an open Pop Douglas being the better option on the play. Instead, Snead fell off Douglas's route and triggered downhill to take out Henry. To add insult to injury, the pass was ruled incomplete. 

If the Patriots are short-handed without Henry and Smith-Schuster, New England will have Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown at tight end. While at wide receiver, the Patriots options are Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte. 

On top of injuries to their top pass-catchers, the Patriots also have uncertainty along the offensive line. Starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/hand) has participated in a limited capacity this week in practice, while McDermott is a long shot to play. 

Brown sat out last week's game with an illness, ankle, and hand injuries, but could return this week. If not, the Patriots could be down to Vederian Lowe at left tackle, who played the final 13 snaps vs. the Chiefs last Sunday. Typically, players like McDermott don't clear concussion protocol within one week to return the next game. The team also placed starting left guard Cole Strange (knee) on injured reserve this week, so rookie Atonio Mafi projects to start in his place. 

The Patriots starting offensive line could look like this: LT Trent Brown/Vederian Lowe, LG Atonio Mafi, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu. It'll be interesting to see if the Patriots return to Brown as their starting left tackle. They don't have many options with McDermott in concussion protocol, but Brown's future with the team as he heads into unrestricted free agency next offseason will be worth monitoring. 

Lastly, the Patriots will need to make do without Stevenson for the third straight game at running back. New England will lean on veteran Ezekiel Elliott once again, while the Pats also signed second-year RB Kevin Harris to the active roster. Harris should get more opportunities moving forward after looking the part on an 18-yard touchdown run against Kansas City. 

Moving over to the defense, the Patriots have massive shoes to fill at safety without impact defender Jabrill Peppers. Peppers injured his hamstring on the final non-kneel down play from scrimmage for the Chiefs, a big blow when the game's outcome was already decided. This season, Peppers has played 95.3% of the defensive snaps, ranking fifth among safeties in Pro Football Focus's grading (87.0). The former first-round pick has been a tone-setter in the run game while forcing a fumble and intercepting two passes – a clear bright spot in a lost season. 

Although it's a bummer to lose Peppers, it presents an opportunity for third-round rookie Marte Mapu. After playing eight total snaps in Weeks 10-14, Mapu played 15 defensive plays last week, recording his first career interception. Mapu has been used in a similar hybrid safety role as Peppers and Kyle Dugger, logging most of his snaps in the box (80). Hopefully, we'll get an extended look at Mapu to see the rookie's progress on Sunday night. 

With a 3-11 record, the outcome of the remaining three games on the Patriots schedule is less important than the development of its younger players and recent draft picks. At this point, many fans are probably rooting for New England to lose for a better draft pick in 2024. Still, you can continue improving your draft selection while giving valuable experience to players like Keion White, Marte Mapu, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, and others. 

The Patriots will travel to Denver on Saturday afternoon for Sunday night's game, with the next steps roster-wise being downgrades and practice squad elevations. We'll keep you updated on both fronts, but with Kevin Harris now on the 53, it might not be a big week for elevations. 

New England will visit the Broncos at Mile High with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Christmas Eve.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

The Patriots pass-rusher is still disrupting quarterbacks at a high rate as he heads into free agency in the offseason. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

With the Patriots heading to Denver on Christmas Eve, here's a breakdown of how defenses adjust to Bailey Zappe after strong first-half performances. 
news

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Their spot in the postseason is far from secure, but no one wants to see the Bills in the playoffs.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

After a promising first half where the Patriots hung with the defending champs, what went wrong in the second half for Bailey Zappe and company?
news

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

After hanging with the defending champs in the first half, the Patriots offense couldn't keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.
news

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Here's our instant analysis of the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Officially Inactive as Wide Receiver Shuffling Continues vs. Chiefs 

A week after having a season-high 90 receiving yards, Smith-Schuster is inactive due to an ankle injury for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris From the Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chiefs 

The Patriots made one practice squad elevation for Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

With the Patriots coming off a road victory in Pittsburgh, how can they make it two wins in a row against Kansas City?
news

Analysis: Who Will be Available for the Patriots at Running Back and Wide Receiver vs. the Chiefs on Sunday?

The Patriots ruled out starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) while three wide receivers are officially listed as questionable for Sunday. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in on the key matchups and players as the New England Patriots welcome the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Overrated or Underrated with Deatrich Wise | Christmas Edition

We play a game of overrated or underrated with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Do Your Life: Adam Vinatieri

Get an inside look into former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, as he returns to Gillette Stadium and relives some of his all-time greatest kicks in NFL history.

Player Poll: True or False?

We polled Patriots players for true or false answers to the following questions: Pickles are gross? Mustard is better than Ketchup?

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "They have a very aggressive style of play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 22, 2023.

One-on-One with Anfernee Jennings

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings to talk about the excitement leading into their primetime Christmas Eve matchup against the Denver Broncos. Anfernee also speaks to the opportunities gifted to him throughout the year.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/21: Broncos Preview, Chiefs Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jahlani Tavai

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and look ahead to the Week 16 road matchup against the Denver Broncos.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising