Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 26 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Another good opportunity for Bademosi

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium

Oct 19, 2017 at 10:19 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

For the second consecutive day this week, there was no sign of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle) and Eric Rowe (groin) at Patriots practice, putting their availabilities for Sunday's prime time meeting with Atlanta in serious jeopardy.

That likely means sixth-year veteran Johnson Bademosi will get his second straight start opposite Malcolm Butler.

Bademosi's contributions for New England prior to last week's Jets game had been predominantly on special teams. He hadn't played a defensive snap all season since joining the Patriots in a September trade with Detroit. But when Gilmore became a late scratch and Rowe continued his prolonged absence, Bademosi's number was called.

He'd only started three games in his NFL career, all of them a season ago when he was a Lion. Bademosi finished the Jets game with five defensive tackles (three solo) while maintaining his role on special teams.

f6df6a50d9684cf1b4e789cb3f55f82e.jpg

"Yeah, I felt like I played a whole game," he joked when asked Thursday how tired he was after last week's win. "I love playing football, so, I'm going to go out there and empty myself.

"It was a great opportunity. The coaches did a great job of preparing me. I had to trust my teammates and communicate well. I had fun out there."

"Very impressive," safety/co-captain Devin McCourty said of Bademosi's performance versus New York. "I thought he did a great job of, obviously, when we were in meetings and we were together of talking, asking questions. But, I think, honestly, the most work he did was probably with just himself jumping into the film, watching more stuff to exactly see.

"You know, when you're a backup more, you're kind of trying to see everything because you don't know what role you might be thrust upon once you're in the game. But, I think once he knew he was starting, it was kind of like, 'Alright, let me focus in on this.' I thought he did an awesome job of just being ready and competing, and then he still had to do his job on special teams, so he played a good amount of plays Sunday and stepped up big for the defense."

Bademosi's next opportunity could be even more fun – depending on your perspective – as the Falcons' Julio Jones is one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receivers.

"He's fast, he's physical, he can jump, he can run. He's smart. He's everything you want in a wide receiver. He's an amazing player," raved Bademosi. "We all know what he's capable of. So, as a defense, we have to be prepared."

"If you're on the field," added McCourty, "you're going to have to chip in to slow down Julio Jones. All of us are going to have to, so it's not just Bademosi. It's not just Malcolm or [Patrick] Chung or [Jonathan] Jones. It's all of us that are on the field."

Despite his relative lack of NFL experience on defense, Bademosi embraces the challenge of potentially facing Jones and the rest of Atlanta's talented offense.

"You've got to believe in yourself. I'm confident in my abilities. I work hard and I trust my preparation," he declared. "That's required of us. We're supposed to know what we're supposed to do, what our [game] plan is, and what [our opponents] do… just doing my job."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

How did the Patriots get here with quarterback Mac Jones?

news

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

The Patriots fell to 3-4 on the season after a disappointing loss on Monday night.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

The Patriots quarterback will return after missing the last three games.

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

The veteran linebacker will make his season debut.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 7 vs. Bears

New England enters the primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears as eight-point home favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

news

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

The Patriots will face former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the second-straight season.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

The Patriots hope to have their starting QB back on Monday night.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

The Patriots quarterback could make his third career start on Monday night vs. the Bears.

news

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

After rostering a fullback for over two decades, the Patriots are moving in a different direction this season.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

news

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe's strong play may give Bill Belichick a choice to make when Mac Jones is ready to return.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Nelson Agholor, Cole Strange and more dressed up in their best circus themed Halloween costumes to meet with local pediatric cancer patients at the Patriots Foundation's 2022 Halloween party at Gillette Stadium.

Sights and Sounds: Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Get an inside look at the Patriots 33-14 loss against the Chicago Bears on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising