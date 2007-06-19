Arizona reaches deal with fifth-round pick

TEMPE, Ariz. (June 19, 2007) -- The Arizona Cardinals reached a three-year contract agreement with fifth-round draft pick Steve Breaston.
The wide receiver and kick returner from Michigan was the 142nd pick overall in this year's draft. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Breaston, an all-Big Ten selection as an all-purpose back in 2006, ranked third in the conference in punt returns and kick returns. He also caught 58 passes for 670 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.
Breaston is the second Arizona draft pik to reach a deal. The Cardinals agreed to terms June 18 with seventh-round pick Ben Patrick, a tight end from Delaware.