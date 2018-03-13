Ask PFW: Combine, draft, free agency and more

Been a while since I wrote but I've been a reader of the PFW for years now. I believe LB is almost as big of a need as CB or pass rush with there being so much talent at the LB position coming out this year can you see us pulling the trigger in the first round on a LB like we did with Dont'a Hightower years ago? Also there is a kid by the name of Frankie Luvu out of Washington State. If you get a chance check out his film he has that Jamie Collins build and athleticism something Hightower needs on the other side of him to take off some pressure and possibly help keep him healthy.

Jeremy Roberts

To me this draft is virtually all about defense and I'd be surprised if the first-round pick wasn't used on that side of the ball. However, we all know Bill Belichick won't simply take a player at a position unless he believes there's value so by no means would I say it's a lock. In my mind pass rush, corner and linebacker would be the order of priority, although the linebacker might also be a part of the pass rush/edge presence that I'm hoping for. Running back and quarterback certainly are in the draft mix, and tight end could wind up there depending on how the Gronk drama unfolds. I agree that Hightower needs some help along with Kyle Van Noy. The depth at that position is clearly lacking, and Hightower's lack of durability is a problem.

Paul Perillo

I want to start off by saying that I really love you guys and the work you all do. This is an idea that I would love to hear your thoughts on. I feel that when a player such as a TE, WR, RB and QB get hit helmet to helmet and it was a hit that was clearly avoidable the player that made the hit SHOULD be made to leave the game for as long as the player that was hit. I mean when Brandin Cooks was forced to leave the game because of the hit to the head, the player that hit him should have to leave the game as well, if said player returns so can the other player return also. I feel that if the defensive players have to face the same consequence as the player he hits maybe they will make a bigger effort to avoid head hits. The rule would be simple if he goes out you go out until he returns!!!! What do you think about my new rule? I believe that a 15-yard penalty and a $25,000 fine is not going to stop defensive players that don't mind paying the fine from taking head shots. Plus if the teams were lose the defensive player for the same amount of time they would put more pressure on their players to stop delivering hits like the one Cooks took. There is NO WAY that losing Cooks didn't hurt our chances of winning the Super Bowl.

Jay Fernandez

West Palm Beach, Florida