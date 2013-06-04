Ask PFW: Getting organized

Great work guys, I always enjoy reading PFW. My question is regarding Marcus Benard. When he signed it reminded me of the signing of Mark Anderson. What if any impact do you guys predict him having to the defense? I wouldn't be surprised if he was able to stick and supply a situational pass rushing role.

Zach Strong

I don't know much about Benard, other than he had one successful season with seven sacks for the Browns in 2010. He's dealt with injuries since then, including a motorcycle accident. He's been a 'tweener who saw action as both a linebacker and defensive end in Cleveland, although bulking up to play end apparently caused him some problems. It will be interesting to see where he lines up this summer for the Patriots, but I think he's a longer shot to have a role with the team. He's not nearly as experienced or productive as Anderson was when he joined the Patriots. But for a team that's always looking to add to its pass rush, I'll never count anyone out of the mix in that area.

Andy Hart

With the offseason in a bit of a lull, I thought it might be the time for a general question about Boston sports legends. With one game to win and a championship on the line, in whose hands do you want the ball/puck most? Larry Bird, Curt Schilling, Tom Brady or Bobby Orr?

Gary Goldstein

This is a tough one for me, because I never saw Orr play live. They are all good candidates, which makes it a fun proposal. My gut tells me to go with Bird, who could do so much on the court and in basketball one player can have a huge difference. But I don't think you could go wrong with any of the four options and I'm sure we'll get some emails weighing in with other opinions. And Brady's run isn't done yet, so his legend still has room to grow.

Andy Hart

Is Dont'e Stallworth still on the roster?

Tyrone Campbell

No. Stallworth finished the season on injured reserve and then became an unrestricted free agent. He remains unsigned. Though he was injured in a hot air balloon accident this offseason, I believe he is still hoping to continue his career.

Andy Hart

Is it just me or does it piss you guys off too when some dumb sportscaster calls Gronkowski "fragile" or "injury prone"? Come on. Breaking his arm is a fluke injury and the ankle mostly because the kid plays like an animal! The back issue, to me anyway, just seems like he's prone to disc problems, but its not affecting his play so far right? To call a player who gives 110% like him injury prone is ludicrous!

Gary Abrams

While many things get me going and ranting, this hasn't yet been one of them. I do think that calling Gronkowski fragile is crazy. But injury prone, or prone to injuries, might be a legit option. He's had acute injuries as well as seemingly more chronic back issues. He plays with a style that lends itself to injury. The fact is that he's had a number of injuries in a short career in the NFL. That tends to get you labeled as injury prone. Just ask Danny Amendola. Regardless of whether it's fair criticism or not, Gronk needs to stay healthy if the Patriots are going to be at their best moving forward to compete for another Super Bowl. He's the most irreplaceable and unique player in football.

Andy Hart

What do you think of T.J. Moe? Do you think he will be a great attribute to the Patriots offense?

Aldo Martinez

Moe reportedly tore his Achilles tendon in OTA workouts and therefore will miss his entire rookie season. He was released due to the injury, but after passing through waivers landed on IR with the Patriots. So it's possible that he could still develop a role or career in New England, but it will have to wait until 2014. And a year learning the system and getting comfortable with the organization might not be the worst thing in the world for a guy like Moe.

Andy Hart

If Gronk is on PUP at the start of the season doesn't that give more time to try out another WR/TE like Moe or Sudfeld, good for future development?

William Hartley