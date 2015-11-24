Ask PFW: Injuries keep mounting

While I'm not necessarily going to take any of these numbers as gospel since only Belichick and the coaches would know the real stats, I think it's safe to say that he does not prefer to blitz all that often. That said, the Patriots have done a nice job of getting pressure this season and Chandler Jones in particular is enjoying a solid season. I think Belichick feels the risk of creating a potentially big play isn't worth sending too many extra rushers and therefore he seems to play it safe more often than not. Belichick feels the better way of attacking an offense is by forcing the opposition to execute all the way down the field in the red zone by using shorter passes that require a mistake-free approach. By making teams got 10-12 plays for a touchdown, Belichick feels that eventually the opponent will make a mistake – penalty, dropped pass, errant throw, etc. – and therefore the defense will come up with the stop. Once in the red zone I feel Belichick is a little more aggressive. It's hard to argue with the results as the Patriots have consistently been one of the best teams in the league over the past 15 years. Now, perhaps when Tom Brady is no longer here and the offense isn't as productive he might change his approach. But until that happens I'd expect Belichick to stick with the philosophy he's had so much success with.

Paul Perillo