Ask PFW: Keeping Dion Lewis healthy

I understand your concerns about Lewis' ability to hold up over the long term considering his size and his injury history. I, too, have some of those concerns because he has emerged as such an important part of the offense. But considering how well he has played thus far it's hard to fault Bill Belichick for giving him as many opportunities as he got over the first month. Until he shows signs of slowing down, or if defenses start doing a better job containing him, I don't expect things to change much. Maybe the coaches can give him some rest late in games that are decided, like he did in the second half against Jacksonville a few weeks ago, but I think Lewis has earned the right to be the featured back.

Paul Perillo