Ask PFW: Rushing to their defense

I have been a Patriots fan for decades, and I have a lot of respect for coach BB. But I always wonder, why is he not very involved in game-time decisions? There are so many issues that come up during the game, but only on occasion I see him making comments to players or coaches.

Ed Tumanov

This is a trick question, right? Or you're just being sarcastic? You cannot be serious. Bill Belichick is one of the most involved coaches I've ever seen. He has his hands in every aspect of his team. I have no idea what you're looking at to get a contrary impression. Maybe you need a new prescription on your eye glasses. Or if you don't wear any… maybe you should start.

Erik Scalavino

Guys, week in and week out our injury report is always twice as long as our opponents. Why is this? Does Bill list every little bump and bruise or do we always legitimately have guys banged up enough to list an injured? I'm frustrated every Wednesday when we've got 10 guys listed and the other team has 4. Any insight into this?

Sean S.

The rule of thumb around here seems to be, when in doubt about an injury, err on the side of caution and list him. That way, you can never be accused of hiding a player's predicament. But more importantly, Sean, why do you care how many players are listed? You should be focused on how many actually suit up and play on Sunday. Because in the end, that's all that matters. NFL games aren't won or lost on the injury report.

Erik Scalavino

Everyone was so excited about [rookie DE Jake] Bequette when we picked him up in the draft and all through training camp. Some people even said he would make more of an immediate impact than our two first-rounders. Now, he's been inactive for 3 games in a row. We realize that you guys don't get much access to practices, but any insight as to why he isn't playing? Thanks, keep up the good work.

Brian Kersey

I'll admit, I was one of those enthusiastic voices that trumpeted the selection of Bequette. He has been healthy, so, I know that that isn't the reason he's been inactive. He hasn't quite produced the way I'd hoped, though it was encouraging to see him at least be active for the Buffalo game. Perhaps this is the start of his emergence as a regular contributor. And you're right, come the regular season, we're granted access to precious few minutes of practice, and most of those are the stretching portion of the workout. So, sadly, we can't give you an more detail than that.

Erik Scalavino

Thanks for all the great observations, blogs, and articles, guys. I sometimes wish I could sit with BB and ask him question after question for an hour... but I'll settle for the writers of PFW for now! My question: The during-game sidelines shots often show BB talking into his headset -- and sometimes he doesn't seem too happy (to say the least). Who is on the other end of that headset? And have you guys ever talked to that individual about the specific conversations he has with Coach B?

Mark Aiken

The head coach of every team, not just Bill, is equipped with headset communications to talk with his assistants upstairs in the booth. Not all the assistants are down on the sideline with him. If you've ever watched an NFL Films production, you know that the conversations that go on over headset are not always suitable for all audiences, if you catch my drift. Some of the language can get pretty heated.