Ask PFW: Wells Report fallout

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="327331"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]Hey guys, I always enjoy coming to Patriots.com and seeing all your posts about my favorite team. Your draft coverage kept me clued in throughout so I didn't have to deal with listening to Mike Mayock make vaguely descriptive comments about all the players. But obviously the ruling handed down by the NFL and [NFL Executive VP] Troy Vincent was much harsher than most thought it would be. Four games seems steep, but with a successful appeal it could be two. My question for you guys, however, is what has your opinion been all along? Forgive me if you've covered this before, but I'd like to know what you guys think. I realize most of us are biased towards the greatest team ever, and easily the best person to hold a football in Tom Brady, but where do you guys fall on all this? Keep up the great work and I look forward to all the mini-camp and training camp coverage you guys will bring us! Jason S.