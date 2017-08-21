At preseason midpoint, Patriots begin transition

"The Lions have a great defense, get to the ball very well," observed running back Rex Burkhead, who scored against Houston Saturday night. "We had kind of a long plane ride back [from Texas], so, just catching up on some sleep there and making sure we focused on this week… Have to prepare like it's a regular season or postseason game."

"It's football. There's always a sense of urgency," declared tight end James O'Shaughnessy. "Every day you have to have a sense of urgency to learn what they're throwing at you, along with improving your own personal fundamentals or whatever aspect of the game you need to.

"To me, it seems that we take every week the same, whether it be preseason or regular season: Take it one day at a time, one step at a time. I'd like to believe everybody's preparation is the same, no matter what."

While all-out, padded joint practices are over, the Patriots and Lions will get together at some point on Thursday to conduct a collaborative walkthrough practice as a final on-field preparation for their game the next day.