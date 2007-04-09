Official website of the New England Patriots

Atlanta signs QB Harrington

Apr 09, 2007 at 02:00 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (April 9, 2007) -- Joey Harrington signed with the Atlanta Falcons to back up Michael Vick at quarterback.

Harrington, the third overall pick by Detroit in the 2002 draft, started 11 games with Miami last season after being obtained by the Dolphins in a trade with the Lions. He threw for 2,236 yards with 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He was a disappointment in Detroit, in part because he was chosen so high in the draft. From 2002-05, he started 55 games with the Lions, throwing for 10,000 yards with 60 touchdowns and 62 interceptions.

Harrington will replace Matt Schaub, Vick's backup the past three seasons. Schaub was traded to Houston, where he will be the starter.

The Falcons also released cornerback Kevin Mathis, a 10-year veteran.

