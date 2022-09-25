Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

Josh Bynes, ILB

(On how significant forcing 4 turnovers was for the defense after all the criticism the Ravens received this week)

"It was huge to get those turnovers. I think guys just responded really well, and like [head] Coach [John Harbaugh] talked about, we fought through some adversity. Each week has its own lessons and then some. We just took this week as it's a week-to-week business, a week-to-week league, and guys just fought hard until the end and finished. Obviously, we came up with the victory, and the defense we came up with a lot of turnovers."

(On what he saw on his interception)

"Really honestly for me, it was something that I saw before, and once I saw the play, I started running down and taking off to it and just trying to make a play on it. It was a low throw, and I just slid under it and made the catch. I felt like it was a good turning point in the game to get the momentum going our way, and it turned out to be a win. That's the most important part."

(On if the defense said anything amongst themselves heading into another fourth quarter with a double-digit lead)

"It was really this week, like I said before, has its own things. Every week is not necessarily the same exact week; this is a whole different team, a whole different gameplan, a whole different this, and you have to take the week as how it goes. Obviously, with this game, and the way it went, for us, it was just making sure we fought until the end, making sure we finished the right way. Obviously, our offense was doing really well, getting the ball back to the offense as much as possible and letting those guys do their thing. We just fought until the very end and just made plays when we needed to make plays."

(On if losing last week was a tough lesson)

"I don't think it's really a tough lesson; I just think just like [head] Coach [John Harbaugh] said, 'It's just about overcoming adversity.' My son is 12 years old, my oldest son Joshua, and he did a whole project I had to help him on Wednesday about overcoming adversity. And then, you hear Coach talked about with the Malcolm X thing, talking about adversity. So, this league and this business, it's all about adversity, and it's all about how you overcome it. You can't let last week, the previous week, get to you. Otherwise, it's going to take you down. I think guys just did a really good job with taking this week as it is and just went out there and [played] each series [it was] just one play at a time and [executed] one play at a time. We just never gave up and fought through some adversity and got the win."

(On if he got tired of watching Dolphins highlights from last week during this week)

"I don't even watch football outside of the film. During the week, I really don't. I don't turn on Thursday Night Football, I don't turn on anything that doesn't pertain to the opponent. That's all I care about, so as far as those highlights go, it's for you all to comment on, not for me."

(On what the defense's keys were to approaching the Patriots offense)

"Really just making sure we were efficient on first and second down. That's just obvious; that's the most important thing week in and week out to try to make it a one-dimensional game. Obviously, they got some plays made, but at the end of the day like I said before, it's about not giving up, and giving our offense the chance to make plays as well. I think we just did a good job of that, like I said, with turnovers, making plays when we needed to make plays and coming out with a victory in a tough place to play at."

(On if the environment was as intense on the field as it seemed from the press box)

"Playing in this league as long as I have, it's just … I don't know. It's tough; every week has its own identity. Coming to Foxborough, it's just crazy; it's insane. You never know how the games goes. All you can do is control whenever you step on that field, what that down's going to take, like one down. First, second and third, and go from there. I thought guys did a really good job of that today."

Mark Andrews, TE

(On what stands out to him about QB Lamar Jackson's performance)

"He's just elite, man. Just everything that he does for this program, the way he plays on and off the field, he's in an 'elite division' for sure."

(On what it was like during the third quarter falling behind before TE Josh Oliver's touchdown)

"[It was] huge, and I think all game, there were things that we were kind of up and down. Offense, defense, there were things that we need to get better at, and we will, but the best thing that we saw from today was just being able to fight through and finish. That's what we did today. It mattered in the fourth quarter, and this is a tough place to play. For us to be able to come out here and get the win, there were some incredible plays made. Some incredible drives, back-to-back-to-back scoring and stuff like that. So, I was really happy with the guys."

(On what it means to have a quarterback like QB Lamar Jackson who is able to make tight throws)

"He's always been able to; he's just special. He's one of a kind. Like I said, he's in an 'elite division;' there's no one who's really able to do what he can do for a team. For us, just being able to surround him and try to help him out as much as we can, that's what it's all about because he's that special of a player."

(On his touchdown catch off a shovel pass from QB Lamar Jackson)

"It was just trust; it's something that we've done time and time again, year after year. It's just one guy, so he trusts me, threw the ball, and I made a play."

(On if he felt like getting the run game going lifted the whole offense)

"Yes, it was huge. I think the O-line, shoutout to them, the running backs, really everybody just working their butts off creating lanes. [We] has some huge runs that I think affected the game and helped open some things up."

J.K. Dobbins, RB

(On how good it felt to play football again)

"It felt great. [I'm] blessed to be back out there. I'm the type of guy that – yes, I got back out there, I'm blessed, [and] I'm happy about that, but now it's time for me to try to do what I do. And that's run for 100 yards and stuff like that."

(On how tough the recovery process was for him)

"Very tough, very tough. But, it's made me a better person, a better man, and I keep chipping away, keep getting better each week."

(On the emotions of today's game)

"The emotions were high. When I got out there, I wasn't even worried about taking that first hit; I was just worried about making a play. The night before, I was thinking about it, but it was good to get back out there."

(On his thought process once he knew he'd be playing)

"The thought process was the same. I prepare the same either way. I work hard, practice hard, be prepared and ready for the game. When they told me, I was just excited."

(On what it says about the Ravens facing adversity today and getting the win)

"It says a lot about our team – we're resilient, and that comes from last year, all of the things we went through and things we had to do to stay alive and in the playoff run. We didn't make the playoffs, but now, having gone through it, we'll keep getting better."

Marlon Humphrey, CB

(On what he saw on his interception in the back of the end zone)

"When I looked up, the ball was just there. (laughter) And I knew DeVante [Parker] … A great player he had been out on that. He had went over 100 yards [receiving], so I kind of knew he was a top target. So, they just threw it up to him. He [DeVante Parker] wins most the 50-50 balls, it really ties it at like 80-20 [his way]. The ball was up, Mac [Jones] gave him a chance, and the ball got in my hands."

(On what it's like to come up for S Kyle Hamilton to force a turnover, in reference to what happened in last week's matchup)

"Yes, [last game was a] great teaching moment. I think the good thing about 'K Ham' [Kyle Hamilton], he isn't one of those like, 'I didn't do anything wrong last week [referencing the entire team's attitude].' A lot of guys did things wrong, but we owned up to them. We all, as a secondary [and] as a unit, we just knew we just got to play better. We have the skills, we just got to execute the calls. To come up with that play was huge. To me, that was the play that kind of won us the game."

(On Head Coach John Harbaugh's message this week, and how he feels the group responded today)

"I think I said that to him [head coach John Harbaugh] at the end of the game. I was just like, 'We're not there yet, but we're working towards it.' I think there were a lot of things we could learn from this game. A lot of things we can learn from last week too. So, we fix these things, and we keep stacking good plays. Bad plays are going to come, but stacking as many good ones as we can and not having those lapses."

(On the injury bug carrying over into this year and guys having to step up)

"I kind of started seeing some things, but I was kind of like … I realize there's something missing. The game was going [and] I didn't really realize guys were out. We kind of had to adjust. I think we came out mid-way through the second half [and] kind of made some adjustments. We made some [adjustments] early, but it's just tough to replace some of the guys that went down. Those are star players, key players for us. We'll have some guys -- there's a lot of hungry guys. But anytime those guys get taken away that are elite, and just that suddenly, it's very hard to kind of mix-and-match."

(On QB Lamar Jackson making special plays)

"I was watching [former Raven Matthew] Judon try to chase him down. I was like … We all used to be on defense like, 'Dang, I don't want to play against that guy.' [Matthew] Judon had a good game, but I think a couple of those sacks he should've had, he probably would've had if it wasn't such a dynamic quarterback like Lamar [Jackson]. So, I'm going to enjoy watching him [Lamar Jackson]; hopefully we're wearing the same jersey forever. What the guy does day-in and day-out, I think nobody can duplicate it in the league."

(On what it means to get the turnovers late to help seal the game)

"It means a lot. It was tough last week knowing that our offense scored that many points, and then in the fourth quarter, our defense just could not get a stop – It was touchdown, after touchdown, after touchdown. So, for us to come up [and] have those big plays at the end, it was huge. It was a confidence boost. It was just a pride thing, that we can be this defense, but talk is cheap – we've just got to go out there and show it."

Calais Campbell, DE

(On how he feels about the way the team responded to last week)

"Fantastic. Obviously coming off of a loss, you don't want to lose two in a row. Teams, they smell that, they know, 'OK, this team can be beat in the fourth quarter.' So, we had to hold ourselves to lock in and really play good ball in the fourth quarter. That's a really good football team, too; the Patriots played a great game today and they gave us a lot of fits, so we had to keep making adjustments and playing good football, but when the game was on the line, I thought we started playing our best football. If we're going to play like that going forward, that's fun. We're going to win a lot of ball games."

(On making adjustments due to injuries)

"Yes, it's always tough when injuries happen, especially because you only get to dress 47, 46 [players], whatever it is. So, you're just short at positions, and guys have to step up and make plays, but I think that it's a testament to our front office; I think our team is pretty deep. We can't use excuses that someone got hurt, because we really do have a lot of talent on this team, so just hopefully this is it [for injuries], but at the end of the day it is what it is. It's football; things are going to happen. [We] just have to take it as it comes and be the best you can."

(On QB Lamar Jackson having 100-plus rushing yards and three-plus touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and if he is still amazed by him)

"Yes, I'm amazed every time. It's a front row seat, you're watching greatness. That guy is very special, he's fun to watch. I'm glad I don't have to play against him; I'm glad he's my teammate. That's the No. 1 thing because he is quite spectacular. As a defensive player on this team, our whole goal is to just get the ball back in his hands; he's going to do something with it. Just make a play, get the ball back to him because you know he's going to do something with it, it's just a matter of time."

(On how QB Lamar Jackson's performances affect the whole team's mentality)

"I think as a team, it's really just, 'Do your job, you know we're going to make plays.' So, I think that if you have belief it the system and who you have as teammates and your coaching staff and all that stuff, you're going to play harder. You're going to go out there and lock in, you're going to give it your all, and you're going to sacrifice because you know that you have the players to win the ball game. So, it's easier to be like, 'OK, sacrifice self and be a great team player,' knowing that you have '8' [Lamar Jackson] on your side, that's going to put us in the place to win football games."

(On what it says about the defense coming up with multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal the victory)