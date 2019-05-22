Banks: NFL more than 'tweaked' new replay review rules

So now the committee plans to alter the replay review rules to exempt Hail Mary plays altogether from being reviewed by replay for pass interference. First off, that all but acknowledges that pass interference takes place and is basically allowed on most Hail Marys — unless it’s the most blatant example — and secondly, good luck with coming up with a uniform and agreed upon definition of what exactly constitutes a Hail Mary play. Whatever the committee codifies as a definition — four receivers in the end zone, five? — smart coaches will then set up finding a loophole to exploit so that the play isn’t technically a Hail Mary and can fall under the replay review challenge system.

If you think you’re confused, wait until the game officials get a load of some unnamed coach (maybe the one in Foxboro?) who saves a challenge and a timeout, then runs a non-Hail Mary by definition that looks all the world like a Hail Mary, challenging the contact he sees as a missed pass interference call. Their first job will be to determine if the play was a Hail Mail by definition, thereby exempting it from a challenge and replay review, and if not, then they’ll have to go to the booth to rule on the pass interference issue.

You want to talk about lengthy stoppages and delays to the game in the final two minutes? You ain’t seen nothing yet. Crack a cold one and settle in.

Which is why the NFL probably over-reacted with Wednesday’s move to limit the scope of the new replay review rules pertaining to pass interference. The league passed the new rules as a one-year experiment for 2019 only, then couldn’t even wait to see if any issues emerged once the games began and the system was in place. It’s anticipating the flaws of the new rules, rather than experiencing them. That’s how you get solutions in search of a problem, rather than the other way around.

The competition committee plans to conduct meetings and conference calls with coaches in the coming weeks, with the goal of formally changing and clarifying the “new” new rules before 2019 training camps begin to open.

But the bottom line is that the expansion of replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls will be anything but far-reaching, especially now. Not with coaches having the sole responsibility to identify and challenge potential mistakes, rather than also having the assistance of the replay assistant in the final two minutes.

And that means we likely haven’t seen the last of the kind of officiating debacle that decided the Rams-Saints game, new rules or no new rules. And wasn’t that the point all along, trying to avoid having to swallow and live with a game-deciding late error that could have been correctable? That possibility clearly remains.

Replay review aside, the NFL, at least in my view got a couple things right on Wednesday in Key Biscayne. Sensing nowhere near enough support for it once again, the league declined to vote on Kansas City’s proposal to give both teams at least one possession in overtime, even if the first team scores a touchdown. Tabled at the March annual meeting, the Chiefs’ proposal was expected to be re-submitted as a postseason-only rule change. But it apparently still didn’t generate a substantial groundswell of backing, perhaps because many teams seem less than enthusiastic about having one set of rules for the regular season and another for the playoffs.

Repeat after me: Defense is half the game. Play some and you too can win in overtime, the way the Rams did against New Orleans in the NFC Championship game. Look it up.