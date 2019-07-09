Banks: When it comes to the trend of dwindling NFL training camp access, less is not more

"It is also important that we continue to connect with our fans who are not season ticket-holders. Young fans are able to get an autograph, shake hands, catch a football, and make a connection that will last a lifetime. I don't care what anyone says — you cannot build trust through the internet and social media. Nothing will ever replace human interaction or the ability to look people in the eye and connect.''

Exactly. Ballard totally gets it, and explains perfectly why training camp access is so important in building — and keeping — a rapport and connection with a fan base. There may be good reasons for staying home and keeping your fans away, but there will be no good outcomes because of this depressing trend. Fans can have one type of experience on an NFL game day at the stadium, and it can be unforgettable. But training camp affords an intimacy and closeness to the action that brings the game down to a scale that even a little child can relate to. Losing that league wide would be an act of pure self-inflicted harm.

Season ticket-holders and corporate sponsors are critically important to the financial machinery that is the NFL behemoth. They will always have a level of access and privilege that their money brings. But you can't continue to take steps to discount the fervor of the average die-hard fans who are willing to come out and swelter in the summer heat, all to watch their favorite team's players do their thing before the regular season starts.