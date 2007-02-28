Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 08 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 10 - 10:40 AM

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: One-on-One with Jakob Johnson

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: Buccaneers Takeaways, Texans Preview and Jakob Johnson 1-on-1

Press Pass: Preparing for the Houston Texans

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Whoever has the opportunity I'm sure they'll make the most of it"

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Bears coach Smith, GM Angelo sign extensions

Feb 28, 2007 at 03:00 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (Feb. 28, 2007) -- The Chicago Bears signed coach Lovie Smith to a four-year contract extension through the 2011 season.

They also announced they signed general manager Jerry Angelo to a contract extension through the 2013 season.

The team will hold a news conference March 1.

Smith, the 2005 NFL coach of the year, led the Bears to a 15-4 record and their first NFC championship in more than two decades last season before they lost 29-17 to Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.

He had had one year remaining on his initial four-year deal.

The new deal comes one week after Smith's agent said the two sides were so far apart that he expected Smith to leave after the 2007 season.

"We're not close, we're not encouraged and based on where talks have gone recently, Lovie will be a free agent after next season," Frank Bauer said at the time. "It would take an unforeseen breakthrough for this to get done. And we are being more than reasonable in the market."

Smith met with team president Ted Phillips. The signing of Angelo and Smith is the latest development in a whirlwind offseason for the Bears, less than a month since the Super Bowl.

Angelo, initially hired on June 12, 2001, is credited with stocking the Bears with a mix of veterans and young players. Chicago returned 22 players who started at some point last season, and through the draft added key rookies such as defensive end Mark Anderson, who had 12 sacks, and Devin Hester, who set an NFL record with six kick returns for touchdowns.

Angelo previously had his contract extended through 2008 on Dec. 29, 2003, the day Dick Jauron was fired as Bears coach.

Already this offseason, the Bears decided not to give a new contract to defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, who had interviewed for eight head-coaching vacancies the past two years. Rivera was hired by the Chargers to be their linebackers coach.

Quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson left to accept the same position in Dallas and the Bears have announced defensive line coach Don Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Harold Goodwin would not return.

Smith promoted Bob Babich from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator and hired Hardy Nickerson to coach linebackers and Brick Haley to coach the defensive line.

Chicago also designated Pro Bowl linebacker Lance Briggs as its franchise player.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Houston Texans (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

New England welcomes back one of their most productive linebackers over the last decade.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: Buccaneers Takeaways, Texans Preview and Jakob Johnson 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Buccaneers and preview the upcoming battle against the Texans on the road in Houston. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakob Johnson.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Buccaneers and preparing for the Texans

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans.

Adrian Phillips 10/8: "We're still making strides"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Chase Winovich 10/8: "It's just about being prepared"

Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "We're going to continue to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/8: "This place gave me a place to live out my dreams"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising