Bears sign Hutchinson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ The Chicago Bears signed former Dallas quarterback Chad Hutchinson to a two-year contract Tuesday as insurance after Rex Grossman was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Hutchinson passed a physical Tuesday and will begin practice Wednesday. A former St. Louis Cardinals baseball prospect, the 6-foot-5 Hutchinson started nine games as a rookie with Dallas in 2002.
Jonathan Quinn will start Sunday against the unbeaten Eagles at Soldier Field after the loss of Grossman, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's loss at Minnesota.
Grossman, who started the first three games this season and the final three a year ago, was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday. After surgery, he will need seven to 10 months of rehab.