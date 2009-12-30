Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 07 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Bears' Smith not pondering job status after big win

Dec 30, 2009 at 12:00 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith knows he'll be on the sideline this week against the Detroit Lions.

Beyond that?

He wasn't making any predictions.

With the Bears 6-9 and out of the playoffs for the third straight year, Smith's status is hanging in the balance as one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory comes to an end. He deflected questions Tuesday about his job security, saying he's only thinking about the Detroit game and not looking beyond that.

"We've been disappointed in our play this year, but we've been a good football team for a long time," Smith said. "We're doing things the right way. Better days will be ahead for us."

Is he confident he'll be around for those better days, though?

"I'm confident that I'll be coaching the Detroit Lions this week, and that's about as far as you need to go," Smith said. "None of us in this room knows any more than that, I assume, unless you guys have long-term contracts. You coach and you work that day. You don't look any farther than that, and it's been that way for me since I've been here. Nothing has changed."

The Bears beat Minnesota 36-30 in overtime on Monday night, raising more questions in a season that has provided few answers. Like, where was this effort in the first 14 games? If the Bears are good enough to beat the NFC North champions, then how did they manage to drop eight of 10 leading up to this game? And did that win help or hurt Smith's status?

"We have Detroit coming up this week, and all of my focus is on it," Smith said. "To talk about any more than that, we shouldn't right now. All the focus should only be on that, and that's where it'll be. That's where I'm going to keep it. You can continue to ask that question; I'm going to continue to go down this path."

Smith will take a 51-44 record in six seasons with the Bears into this week's game, a mark that includes a run to the Super Bowl by the 2006 team and a playoff appearance the previous year.

Things have fallen apart since then.

Letting defensive coordinator Ron Rivera go after the 2006 season and replacing him with Bob Babich was an unpopular decision by Smith, who ultimately assumed play-calling duties this year. He was also instrumental in bringing in safety Adam Archuleta and left tackle Orlando Pace, who both played in St. Louis when Smith was the Rams' defensive coordinator.

Neither move panned out.

Archuleta was a bust in his lone season in 2007, and Pace is now backing up Chris Williams at left tackle. That wasn't quite what general manager Jerry Angelo envisioned when he signed the seven-time Pro Bowler along with Frank Omiyale to shore up the offensive line.

Yet, even with the failed offseason overhaul of the line along with some early-round draft whiffs over the years, Angelo said before last week's loss at Baltimore that he likes the roster makeup.

He also declined to endorse his coach, fueling speculation that Smith could be on the way out. Not that Smith is going to discuss it.

"You speculate, all right? I don't," he said. "We have Detroit coming up this week. All my focus is on that. Period."

Linebacker Lance Briggs praised Smith for keeping the team together as the losses piled up, saying, "He just continues to do a great job of keeping us who we are."

The Bears looked like a different group against Minnesota, and that was a good thing for them.

Jay Cutler threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns while getting picked off just once, increasing his league-leading total to 26. Devin Aromashodu by far had his best game, with seven receptions for a career-high 150 yards. And Williams held off Jared Allen, keeping him without a sack after he registered two in a win over the Bears last month.

"We obviously want to build off of it, see where we are at the end of the season," Cutler said. "Everyone is going to evaluate and we'll go from there."

Whether Smith will accompany them is unclear.

Beating Minnesota, he said, "means a lot for our football team. No more than that. We needed to beat our division opponent. We were able to do that. No more than that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 
news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

This week's mailbag features lots of optimism regarding Mac Jones, as well as some concern with Stephon Gilmore's future.
news

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

NFL Kickoff is just days away so it's time to offer some predictions for the 2021 season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith 9/6: 'They're a good defense'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Hunter Henry on Mac Jones 9/6: 'I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/6: 'Work hard and prepare'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 9/6: 'I'm hyped, I'm ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/6: 'Just embracing every opportunity'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising