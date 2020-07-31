Belichick highlights opportunity as Patriots ramp up to camp

Nothing will be easy about this preseason. That reality hit home this week when six Patriot players announced they would be opting out, but Belichick said he had nothing but respect for the deeply personal decisions that the players face.

"I respect all of them," said Belichick of his veteran players that will sit out this season, while accepting there could still be more opt outs. "I respect all the players on our team, we all have to make decisions. I talked to all those guys and they explained their situation. They had to make the decision that was best for them and I totally respect and support it one hundred percent."

Beyond the roster, there will also be no preseason games this summer. That is just one of many challenges that will make getting players on the same page especially difficult. However, Belichick pointed out college football doesn't play a preseason schedule so it really shouldn't be all that foreign.

"That's what college teams do every year," said Belichick. "You go to camp for three weeks and then you start the season. There are no preseason games, and you evaluate your team and get ready to play. That's what all college football teams do. I don't think it's anything that's revolutionary here.

"This is just football, that's all. I don't really see it any differently."

A more complex challenge that has certainly been delayed is tailoring the team's scheme to their strengths, but in Belichick's view the players all need to learn how to walk in the system before they can get creative.

"It's really the same for all positions," explained Belichick. "You set up a general structure that you implement. Everybody needs to learn certain fundamentals, certain basics and every player, no matter how long he's played, whether he's played two years or 20 years, there's still a basic progression to training camp at that player's position.

"I don't think you start off in training camp with your team putting in a triple reverse and a double reverse pass, things like that that might highlight a particular player or that type of thing. Those are the kind of things that come down the road a little bit. In order to be a good football team, you need to be good fundamentally, you need to be sound, everybody needs to be able to execute basics assignments, techniques, make basic adjustments and those transcend to everybody in every unit. I don't think there's any way around that."

It will be a different training camp for everyone, but Belichick was quick to praise the job his players have done and no matter the circumstances, expects the team will be ready for whatever opportunities they get.

"The players have done an excellent job of coming back, virtually of course, to this point, but coming back and staying on top of a lot of the information that we gave them in the spring. I think we'll be able to move forward when we get the opportunity on the field, football-wise.